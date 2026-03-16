Canon Coffee hosts first-ever launch party for art exhibition

Canon Coffee partnered with the Creative Hub of Apopka last Thursday to host an Artist Meet & Mingle party for the coffee shop’s latest art exhibition.

“It was just a nice evening to walk around and speak to the artists,” said Creative Hub of Apopka president Melanie Jankun. “Also, we had two of the artists that are going to be showing in the next couple of months come, so they were able to see it and learn and talk.”

Courtesy of Melanie Jankun Bradley Craven paints a scene by the seaside during the party.

Featured artists Alfredo Barranco, Bradley Craven and Mark Pettengill greeted guests as Canon Coffee served treats and drinks. Brothers Keeper, the classic rock band for which Craven plays bass, performed live music for the guests.

“Our mission is to create an inviting atmosphere that encourages people to slow down, connect, and engage with one another,” said Canon Coffee owner Tammy DeVore in a text message to The Apopka Chief. “By adding art to our walls and inviting the community to celebrate, we can achieve this goal. Supporting local artists is an integral part of our identity and values, and we are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this vibrant community.”

Although Jankun has collaborated with Canon Coffee for three years, the meet and mingle party was the first of its kind for their partnership. A committee composed of local artists and community leaders organized the event.

“[The committee] talked about who was prepared,” Jankun said. “A lot of these artists are very new, and they’ve never shown their work before, so [we considered] who was prepared and has enough pieces to fill the coffee shop.”

The committee selected Barranco as the headlining artist.

“Influenced by punk rock, concerts, movement, and nature, my work reflects energy, emotion, and bold expression,” said Barranco in a March 2 Facebook post. “With a background in graphic design and production, I bring ideas to life through markers, acrylics, inks, murals, and mixed media — working on everything from canvas to unexpected surfaces.”

Barranco’s abstract style complements the traditional styles of Pettengill and Craven. Craven specializes in acrylic paintings of “sunsets and waterscapes,” while Pettengill “explores classic Americana through a lens of surreal observation,” according to a Creative Hub of Apopka Facebook post.

Canon Coffee will display the current exhibition for the remainder of March and the entirety of April, with a Florida nature-themed photography exhibition appearing in its place on May 3. The exhibitions will rotate every two months.

“I think there’s already things happening for the community to see art in the community, but if we could engage them more and get them to really value and celebrate it, that would be amazing,” Jankun said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Tammy DeVore.