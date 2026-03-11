Candidate field grows to 3 for Orange County District 2 commissioner race

Kamia Brown a former state representative from Ocoee, and George Oliver III, a current Ocoee city commissioner, have joined the race for Orange County District 2 commissioner seat. Both are now competing with Marsha Summersill of Apopka, a family law attorney and child welfare advocate who announced her run in September.

Whoever wins the seat this year will succeed incumbent Christine Moore, whose resignation to run for Apopka mayor is effective in April and sparked a special election. First elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, Moore is currently in a runoff election against City Commissioner Nick Nesta.

In an Apopka Chief interview on Wednesday, Oliver outlined his priorities if elected county commissioner, which include reducing government spending, expanding infrastructure in northwest Orange County and improving public access to county leadership.

Oliver represents Ocoee District 4 the entire time as city commissioner. In 2018, he became the city’s first Black commissioner and then was re-elected in 2021. After briefly resigning in 2023 to unsuccessfully run for Ocoee mayor, he returned to the District 4 seat by winning a special election in 2024, following a court challenge that let him qualify for the ballot.

Oliver, a Navy veteran, said reviewing county spending would be one of his first priorities, particularly as uncertainty remains over the future of property taxes.

“One of the things we really need to look at is how do we trim the fat in Orange County,” Oliver said. “Right now, we’re all trying to figure out what’s going to happen with property taxes. No one knows what’s going to happen.”

He also said the county should review how it spends tourism development tax revenue, which is generated by visitors staying in local hotels.

“Last year we brought $384 million to the table of TDT money,” Oliver said.

Infrastructure needs in northwest Orange County would also be a focus, particularly in rural communities such as Zellwood, Tangerine and Plymouth. Oliver said residents there have raised concerns about road maintenance and limited access to broadband and wireless service.

“Infrastructure is not just going to be roads and traffic calming devices,” he said. “We have to look at it in its totality.”

Oliver said he would also work to balance development with preserving rural communities and green space.

“It’s not that I’m anti-development,” he said. “Developers can still develop, but they can do it in a way that’s smart and maintains our green spaces.”

If elected to the Orange County Commission, Oliver said he would remain in his current role on the Ocoee City Commission until he is sworn into the county position.

Brown did not respond to a request for an interview for this story. As state representative, she served three terms in the Florida House representing portions of west Orange County, where she focused on healthcare, education and housing issues.

Orange County’s redistricting has expanded the Board of County Commissioners from six to eight districts, which will reshape local representation for the 2026 elections.

Following voter approval of a charter amendment in 2024, the Board of County Commissioners formed a committee to review census data, public input, and multiple map proposals before the County Board of Commissioners approved Map 7B in October.

Such changes shifted district boundaries, including moving parts of Pine Hills, Eatonville, and Rosemont out of Districts 2 and 6.

The primary election will take place on Aug. 18, ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. Selina M. Carter filed her intent to run for Orange County District 2 commissioner on March 6, 2025, but records currently do not show her name on the list of candidates.