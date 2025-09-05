Apopka resident announces campaign for Orange County Commission

Apopka resident Marsha Summersill announced her candidacy for Orange County Commission District 2 in a Friday press release. If elected, Summersill would take the place of Commissioner Christine Moore, who is term-limited and running for Apopka mayor.

“On the County Commission, you can count on me to fight for affordable housing, safer and more reliable transportation, and the clean water and green spaces that make Orange County special,” Summersill said in the announcement.

Prior to practicing family law at the Orlando Law Group, Summersill led the child protection team for Orange and Osceola counties. She has also served as a child abuse investigator, forensic interviewer and as an attorney with Children’s Legal Services.

“I’ve spent my entire career protecting children and supporting families in crisis, and I know how much is at stake for working families in our community,” Summersill said. “Families are being priced out of their neighborhoods, our roads and transit systems can’t keep up, and our environment is under constant pressure from rapid development.”

Summersill’s half-brother, Ray, inspired her decision to run after he died due to “gaps” in the Florida healthcare system. Due to a misdiagnosis, unavailable funding, and a long waiting period for mediation, Ray was physically “devastated,” and healthcare officials at the hospital encouraged Summersill to sign an DNRO [Do Not Resuscitate Order].

In an interview with The Apopka Chief, Summersill acknowledged that the county could do little in that situation, but she hopes to promote public safety in other ways as county commissioner. One method is to conduct safety studies on the proposed sidewalk adjacent to Welch Road.

“Welch Road is a nightmare,” she said, adding that a few people have sustained injuries on the road.

Summersill is concerned that the population growth will add to Welch’s hazardous conditions.

“With all the additional housing going up, I wonder where everyone’s going to work,” she said.

One of Summersill’s largest concerns with housing is how expensive it is to purchase a new roof, especially given the hurricane season.

“It is devastating when you have to pay for a new roof for your house,” Summersill said. “Even if you make $100,000 a year, there is no money to turn around [for a new roof].”

Summersill also serves on the Orange County Research and Development Authority Board, the Orange County Citizen Corps Council, and the Orange County Drowning Prevention Task Force. At this time, she has declined to endorse any of Apopka’s mayoral candidates.

“I don’t really align with any existing politicians,” Summersill, a registered Democrat, said. “Politics is very temporary.”

Summersill described Moore’s emphasis on beautification as “positive and very productive,” but she also described herself as more “pragmatic.”

Moore is not currently endorsing candidates for her seat, but she does have a few requirements for her ideal candidate.

“I will support the candidate with the most knowledge of county functions, familiarity and support for the Neighborhood Leader and Corridor of the Year programs, and skills to collaborate with the City of Apopka on joint transportation projects,” Moore said in a Friday statement to the Chief.

The primary election will take place on Aug. 18, 2026, ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. At the time of publication, the only other candidate for district 2 is Selina M. Carter, who filed her intent on March 6.

Orange County District 2 includes Apopka, Ocoee, and northwest Orlando, although redistricting is currently underway. Citizens of Orange County voted for a charter amendment in Nov. 2024 to add two more districts to the county. The Orange County Mid-Decennial Redistricting Advisory Committee is to submit a redistricting recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners by Sept. 15.