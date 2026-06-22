C-SPAN plans extensive coverage of America’s 250th birthday celebrations 

Americans who want to watch the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations from home will have dozens of viewing options through C-SPAN’s special America 250 programming during Independence Day weekend.

The public affairs television network announced plans to provide live coverage of events across the country from July 3 through July 5, including parades, fireworks displays, naturalization ceremonies, historical commemorations and special programs focused on the nation’s semiquincentennial.

C-SPAN said coverage will air across its television, radio, online and streaming platforms.

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Featured programming includes:

July 3

America’s largest Independence Day parade in Philadelphia

America 250 Ball Drop Celebration in New York City’s Times Square

America 250 celebration at Mount Rushmore, S.D., including remarks by President Donald Trump

“Ceasefire — Founding Fathers Edition,” featuring historical interpreters portraying Thomas Jefferson and John Adams

Fireworks from Mount Vernon, Va.

Pope Leo receiving the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal in Rome .

Coverage from Boston Harborfest

July 4

Opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, N.D.

The nation’s largest fireworks display in Washington, D.C., including remarks by President Trump

Naturalization ceremonies at Mount Vernon and Monticello

Sail250: International Naval Review and Tall Ships Parade in New York City

Theatrical reading of the Declaration of Independence at the National Archives

Annual July 4 oration at Boston’s Faneuil Hall

Colonial Williamsburg Independence Day celebration

Burial of the America250 time capsule in Philadelphia

America at 250 commemoration ceremony in Honolulu

America250 concert in Los Angeles

Ongoing coverage from Independence Mall in Philadelphia and the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Independence Day parades from communities across the country, including Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Texas; Denver; St. Louis; Gatlinburg, Tenn.; Provo, Utah; Monterey and Coronado, Calif.; Coralville, Iowa; and Hannibal, Mo.

July 5

The Tabernacle Choir performs a patriotic concert in Salt Lake City

Additional America 250-related programming leading up to Independence Day includes discussions with historians and civic leaders, appearances by historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and author Jon Meacham, and coverage of events in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and other historic locations.

C-SPAN said all America 250 coverage will be available through its television networks, radio broadcasts, website, mobile apps and social media channels.