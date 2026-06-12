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Apopka announces July Fourth Celebration

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

June 12, 2026 | 1:24 pm
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Celebrate America's 250th birthday watching fireworks with the community.
Celebrate America's 250th birthday watching fireworks with the community.

Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.

Key Points

  • Apopka's parks and recreation department will hold the annual July Fourth Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4 at the Apopka Amphitheater.
  • The event will include food, kids' activities, a fireworks display, and a performance by Private Stock Band with diverse music genres.
  • Guests can park for free at the Northwest Recreation Complex at 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway and bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating.

The city of Apopka’s parks and recreation department will present the annual July Fourth Celebration 6 p.m.-9 p.m. July 4 at the Apopka Amphitheater. The event will also commemorate the United States’ 250th birthday. 

Guests are invited to enjoy food, kids’ activities and a fireworks display. Headlining artist Private Stock Band will perform songs from a wide range of music genres, including Motown, classic rock, Latin and country, according to the press release. 

Visitors may park for free at the Northwest Recreation Complex, located at 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, and are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to sit on the lawn.  

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For more about the event, visit www.apopka.gov/JulyFourth.

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