Apopka announces July Fourth Celebration

The city of Apopka’s parks and recreation department will present the annual July Fourth Celebration 6 p.m.-9 p.m. July 4 at the Apopka Amphitheater. The event will also commemorate the United States’ 250th birthday.

Guests are invited to enjoy food, kids’ activities and a fireworks display. Headlining artist Private Stock Band will perform songs from a wide range of music genres, including Motown, classic rock, Latin and country, according to the press release.

Visitors may park for free at the Northwest Recreation Complex, located at 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, and are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to sit on the lawn.

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For more about the event, visit www.apopka.gov/JulyFourth.