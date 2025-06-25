Chief bringing back Best of Apopka contest

For the first time since 2020, the Best of Apopka Readers’ Choice Awards will return on Friday, October 3.

Sponsored by The Apopka Chief, the Best of Apopka Readers’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the Apopka area.

“I’m thrilled to see the Best of Apopka returning,” former Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce President Paul Seago said. “When we first launched the program, our goal was simple: to shine a spotlight on the businesses that make this community great. It gave residents a voice and local businesses a well-earned moment of recognition.”

The Best of Apopka Readers’ Choice Awards are a way for the local community to give a formal “thank you” to businesses that residents frequently visit because of their quality of services and/or products they provide.

“These are the businesses that make the Apopka area a place that we can be proud to call home,” said J.C. Derrick, the Chief’s publisher. “We are excited to bring back this local tradition with a fresh feel and new technology to make the voting process a breeze.”

Competition benefits not only consumers, but also businesses in different ways, especially during challenging times. It has pushed for innovative thinking, updating or improving customer service, and a better understanding of needs regarding customer preferences.

“The Best of Apopka Readers’ Choice Award is a roadmap to those businesses and are chosen by voters, the residents, and patrons who rely on them,” said Jackie Trefcer, who leads business development efforts for the Chief. “Winning an award like this raises the profile of a business and ultimately grows business by promoting their win. The participation and results each year clearly show that many area businesses are doing the right thing by their customers and clients.”

To help businesses promote their participation in this annual event, the Chief will make promotional and marketing tools available at www.theapopkachief.com. More details will follow in the weeks leading up to the voting window.

“This year as businesses ramp up, we expect it to be more competitive and exciting as more and more readers and businesses participate,” Trefcer said. “This event is taken seriously by our local businesses. Many invest a lot of time, money, and many hours to set the highest standards to achieve the greatest goals for their businesses. In return, they’ve become an inspiration to our community, but most importantly, they have earned the respect and trust of their patrons.”

Voting will begin on Monday, July 28, and close on Wednesday, Aug. 27. During this monthlong window, everyone can vote for whatever local store, restaurant, business or person he or she feels should hold a 2025 Best of Apopka title.

Once the voting ends, results are tallied and the top three businesses in each category will be notified. The deadline for submitting ballots will be noon Wednesday, Aug. 27. Placements will be announced in the 2025 Best of Apopka Reader’s Choice Awards publication that is scheduled to be published Oct. 3 in The Apopka Chief.

“More than just a title, ‘Best of Apopka’ became a powerful tool for local marketing and pride,” Seago said. “Businesses showcased the honor on their storefronts, websites, and advertising. It brought visibility, credibility, and energy to our local economy. I’m glad to see it back—it’s a true win for Apopka.”

For more information, call The Apopka Chief at 407-886-2777.