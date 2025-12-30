Bracy Davis to host record sealing and expungement workshop Jan. 7

State Sen. LaVon Bracy Davis will join State Rep. RaShon Young for a record sealing and expungement workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“This is an opportunity where you can start the process on-site with guidance from legal professionals and community partners to get assistance completing paperwork, checking eligibility, and taking real steps toward a clean slate,” a Dec. 23 email from Bracy Davis’ office said.

The workshop will occur at Barnett Park at 4801 West Colonial Drive in Orlando. Workshop partners include state attorney Monique Worrell, Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell, public defender Melissa Vickers, Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

Aaron Lewis, who serves as a board member for Orange County’s Citizens’ Review Panel for Human Services, explained the event’s significance in a Dec. 24 Facebook post.

“Many people don’t realize that a past arrest or charge—even one that didn’t lead to a conviction—can quietly block access to jobs, housing, education, and professional licenses,” Lewis said. “That’s why this Record Sealing & Expungement Workshop happening right here in our district is such an important opportunity for our neighbors.”

Lewis said that record sealing conceals a criminal record to a certain degree.

“In this case, all information related to your arrest, the charges that were brought against you and information related to your subsequent trial, if there was one, are removed from public access,” said the website for Florida-based law firm Bradley & Komando. “Certain criminal offenses with which you were tried by the trial court may be sealed as long as the court withheld adjudication of guilt and the charge was one which is not prohibited from being sealed.”

Expungement is a more complete process, eliminating a record entirely.

“If you were charged with a crime and the charges were dismissed or the state dropped the case, then you can have those records expunged,” the Bradley & Komando website said. “As it is with the sealing of criminal records, you must have never been adjudicated guilty in prior cases. In addition, you must never have been deemed delinquent in association with a case.”

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, only one record may be sealed or expunged in a proceeding, although more arrest records may be sealed or expunged in a proceeding if the arrests are directly related.

Bracy Davis represents Senate District 15, which includes Apopka and all other municipalities in northwest Orange County. Interested community members may register for her workshop at tinyurl.com/4butmfa3.