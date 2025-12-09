Blue Darters wrestling season is here

The Apopka Blue Darters wrestling program enters the new season with experience and a rebuilt coaching staff determined to elevate the team’s great potential. After a postseason showing last year included multiple district medalists and a girls regional qualifier, Apopka turns the page with its sights set on more progression.

Assistant coach Janice Pedroza returns for her fifth season helping the Blue Darters, joined by Laroy James Harris, who will be head coach for his first full season. Harris brings an extensive wrestling background, having competed at Florida A&M before serving as the head coach of the Florida State High School Wrestling team. With eight total years of coaching experience, he’s ready to help push Apopka toward one of its most successful seasons yet.

Harris said his team has embraced high expectations and isn’t shying away from ambitious individual goals.

Vinnie Cammarano Brandon Roberts holds onto the head lock through Marcus Young’s slam

“A lot of the wrestlers have very lofty goals to where they want to aim for state places, state champ, things of that nature,” Harris said. “That’s always good to aim high, because if you don’t aim high, there’s no point in you even trying.”

Among those leading the charge is senior captain Brandon Roberts, who finished third in districts last season at 215 pounds. Roberts enters his final year as one of Apopka’s most seasoned wrestlers and a central figure in the team’s push through district and regional competition.

Junior Marcus Young, a co-captain at 190 pounds, is coming off a district runner-up finish and is expected to take a major leap. Harris highlighted him as one of the key wrestlers capable of punching through to the state level.

Junior co-captain Ian Hernandez, who is 150 pounds, is another returning force. Hernandez placed third in districts last year and brings the poise and experience the Blue Darters will rely on in duals and tournament settings.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters pushing through an intense end of practice cardio session

On the girls side, senior captain Yamilett Pastrana returns with something to prove. She advanced to regionals last year but was unable to continue because of a medical disqualification. Health back on her side, she looks to reclaim her postseason path and make a deeper run.

Harris said the backbone of this year’s roster lies in its returners, many of whom already proved themselves against the best in the area.

“Those guys are going to lead us through districts and regionals, and the minimum for them is to be state qualifiers,” he said.

The Blue Darters also added new firepower. Harris pointed to a transfer from Lake Nona, Jariel Ramos, whose energy, hustle and raw talent are already standing out. He also highlighted Jayden Battle, a 157-pound sophomore, who placed seventh at Metro as a freshman and is poised for a breakout year.

While Harris said the team is talented, he believes their ceiling hasn’t been reached yet.

“I think overall as a team, we’re good, but we’re not great, and that’s why I say we’re gonna shock some people,” he said.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Laroy James Harris pushes the boys through the workout

As for team goals, Harris isn’t interested in just matching last season’s results. He wants Apopka to dominate from December through February.

His goals for the Blue Darters are to place top two at districts, send at least 10 of their 14 wrestlers to regionals, and qualify at least four for the state tournament. He also is looking for a 70–80% win rate across the team.

“Once we start translating this hard work into wins, that’s when you’ll really see us take off,” Harris said.

Apopka’s season will run through several crucial dates circled on Pedroza’s and Harris’ calendars. The District Duels, the Metro Tournament, Senior Night, and a few other tournaments stand out as must win matches for the Darters.

Apopka opens their season hosting The Blue Darter Quad on Wednesday. Their next appearance will be in the Gauntlet on the Grove, Saturday at Horizon.

Vinnie Cammarano Brandon Roberts and Marcus Young battle in neutral position

Vinnie Cammarano Jaden Battle holds Akil Crawford in drill