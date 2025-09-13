Blue Darter defense shuts down West Port for first win of the season

The Apopka Blue Darters got back on track Friday night, using a suffocating defensive effort to secure their first victory of the season in a 22–9 win over West Port.

The defense controlled the line of scrimmage from start to finish, forcing three turnovers and holding the Wolfpack to under 150 total yards.

The tone was set in the opening quarter when junior defensive back Ma’Carri Gainous jumped a route for an interception and returned it 36 yards to the 1-yard line.

Running back Jakyvion Kemp finished the short field with a touchdown on the next snap, then added the two-point conversion on the same play for an 8–0 lead. Gainous made his presence felt all over the field with a sack on the following drive and constant pressure in the backfield.

Ma’Carri Gainous had a 36 yard interception return and a sack.

West Port managed its only first-half points after Apopka mishandled a kick, setting the Wolfpack up in favorable territory. The Blue Darters’ defense stiffened, forcing two fourth downs before settling for a field goal.

Apopka’s front, anchored by junior defensive tackle Marcus Young, came up huge through the half. After being named one of the captains for the game, Young had five tackles and a sack in the opening quarter alone and added another later in the game.

Head coach Marcus Neeson credited his defense’s ability to take away the Wolfpack’s strength.

“Defensively we were able to stop the run game and get pressure on the quarterback,” Neeson said. “We have to do a better job of not extending the opposing team’s drives with unnecessary penalties… those things take away opportunities for our offense to get on the field.”

Apopka’s defense delivered again after halftime. Two second-half turnovers by West Port directly set up two Apopka touchdowns, each scored on the very next play. Quarterback Cody Owens ran for two short touchdowns from three and six yards out. In all, Apopka’s offense generated just over 200 total yards, but rarely needed long drives thanks to its defense.

Kemp led the way with 92 total yards, including 66 on the ground, and a touchdown. Owens added 21 rushing yards with two scores.

The quarterback tandem of Owens and TJ Frazier rotated throughout the night, combining for 78 passing yards on 16 attempts while also extending plays with their legs. Frazier came up clutch with two fourth-down conversions to sustain drives.

The only bright spot for West Port came midway through the fourth quarter, when returner Jordan Honor electrified the home crowd. Honor weaved through defenders, slipping multiple tackles on a highlight punt return touchdown that cut into the deficit at the time, 15-9. He had two other big plays, but both were negated by penalties.

Aside from that moment, the Wolfpack struggled to find any rhythm. Quarterback Avin Pickering was pressured constantly, completing just 12 of 26 passes while taking six sacks. The ground game was completely shut down through the entire game, leaving few options against a relentless Blue Darter front.

Dana O'Connor Coach Marcus Neeson on the sideline.

For Apopka, the win marked progress after three frustrating weeks to open the season. Neeson said growth in accountability was a turning point.

“I saw guys play with some passion,” he said. “We had a 3rd down where we were trying to get West Port to jump offsides. Our senior center, Demarco Shaw, thought he heard to run the play, so he snapped the ball when he wasn’t supposed to and panic ensued. He and a teammate got into a shoving match, but after the game, Shaw apologized to the team for his actions and reminded them that they’re brothers.”

That moment, Neeson said, reflected the team’s guiding principles.

“Our theme this year is APK,” Neeson said. “A is for accountability. I saw quite a few guys take accountability for their actions during the game and make the right corrections necessary to put us in position to be successful. P is for pride — when you have pride in what you are doing, it comes with passion. And K is for knowing — having the knowledge and understanding of what’s going on. We’re moving in the right direction with these things.”

Apopka (1–3) will look to build on its first win Friday night at 7 p.m, when they host their first home game of the season against Edgewater (4-0). The Eagles defense has been among the toughest in all of Florida allowing just eight points per game, presenting another tough challenge for the Blue Darters’ offense.