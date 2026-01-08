Big win opens 2026 for Apopka girls soccer

The Apopka girls soccer team (7-5) picked up right where it left off three weeks ago, handling the Hagerty Huskies 3-0 at home Wednesday night. This marked the Darters’ fourth consecutive win as they gain momentum toward the district tournament with just two games remaining in the regular season.

Vinnie Cammarano Robyn Pickard makes a move past the defender

The victory didn’t come without an early test. Coming off a long break, Apopka spent the opening minutes settling back into match rhythm as Hagerty (6-4-2) controlled possession and tempo.

Head coach Tino Sangster said the focus entering the night was less about tactics and more about reconnecting with their identity.

“The whole game plan was to connect the pass a little more, be more patient, especially in the midfield,” Sangster said. “One or two touches, pick your head up, connect with your teammates, and let the confidence grow. Once we see the open space we go for it.”

Hagerty earned the first quality scoring chance, but Apopka’s back line contested the shot for an easy pickup by goalkeeper Nicole Garcia. As the first 10 minutes ticked by, the Huskies spent most of their time in Apopka’s defensive third. Several early through-ball attempts by the Blue Darters were either intercepted or pushed just beyond reach.

Garcia was called into action again nine minutes in, calmly securing a rolling shot as Hagerty continued to press.

Vinnie Cammarano Addison Kramer fights for position on the loose ball

Apopka finally found its footing around the 13-minute mark when Nevaeh Nguyen created space up the pitch and tried to slip Robyn Pickard into the box, but the Huskies cleared the danger. Hagerty sustained possession and unleashed a powerful strike. Garcia made a full extension save, leaping to deny what would have been the opening goal.

That moment proved to be a turning point. Apopka stopped the ensuing corner and countered quickly, swinging momentum back toward midfield. The match evened out from there as the teams went into the water break scoreless.

Sangster used the pause to refocus his group after the slow start.

“I asked them what they’re seeing first, then they told me the same thing we saw – we’re rushing the game,” he said. “I told them it’s us. We’re at home. Play for the badge, play for our families, and just go get it. Connect with each other and have fun.”

Vinnie Cammarano Jillian Kurz boots a long free kick

The message paid off quickly. Four minutes after play resumed, Jillian Kurz sent a ball forward to Nguyen, who found Pickard in the box for Apopka’s first real scoring opportunity, though the shot sailed just over the net. Hagerty briefly regained possession off the goal kick attacking the right side, but Apopka flipped the script moments later.

Andrea Sifontes received a ball up the right side and sent a cross into the box, Nguyen – with her back to goal – redirected it toward the net. The ball popped over the goalkeeper and found twine 15 minutes into the half, giving Apopka a 1-0 lead.

From there, the Blue Darters began to see clearly through the Husky defense. Ariana Obregon carved her way down the left side, beating a defender and striking the post with a shot that nearly doubled the advantage. Apopka controlled the remainder of the half, locking in defensively and keeping the ball in attacking areas until the halftime whistle.

Hagerty opened the second half aggressively, earning an immediate corner and firing a shot that Garcia handled with ease. Nguyen continued to threaten with two quick chances — a header that missed wide and a deep shot that skimmed past the crossbar — as Apopka maintained steady pressure.

Vinnie Cammarano Ariana Obregon strikes a goal off the low cross

That pressure broke through again when Sydney Chandler delivered a cross from the right side that found Obregon, who finished cleanly past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 with 32 minutes remaining. Chandler’s assist was her sixth of the season, giving her the team lead.

Apopka kept attacking from the right flank, nearly adding another goal when a low cross skipped just past Pickard’s foot. Hagerty’s best chance of the half came with 27 minutes left, but Garcia stood tall on a one-on-one opportunity, shutting down the near-post attempt.

Seconds later, Pickard capitalized on a mistake. Reading a pass along Hagerty’s back line, she stepped in front, split the defenders and rolled a shot inside the left post for her 12th goal of the season, pushing the lead to 3-0 with 25 minutes left.

Vinnie Cammarano Sydney Chandler hustles to save a ball from going out

Hagerty found brief possession late, but Garcia continued to command her box after the final water break, blitzing one attack and calmly collecting another long shot. With a three-goal lead, the pace slowed as Apopka saw out the match.

Looking ahead, Sangster said the focus remains steady with district play approaching.

“If we show up mentally and physically, I think we can do this,” he said. “The girls have been doing a great job, building confidence, working together for the badge and for each other. We just continue game by game and keep going by God’s will.”

The Blue Darters host Timber Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Vinnie Cammarano Apopka girls pregame huddle

Robyn Pickard sneaks the third goal past the keeper

Vinnie Cammarano Robyn Pickard and Nevaeh Nguyen after the final goal

Vinnie Cammarano Nevaeh Nguyen sends a through ball