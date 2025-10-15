Best burgers in Apopka

The votes for the newly resurrected Best of Apopka Reader’s Choice Awards have arrived — and through them, the year’s official ranking of Apopka’s finest burgers.

Culver’s won the best burger category, followed by Rock Springs Bar and Grill, and Chili’s. Two runners-up, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Backroom Steakhouse, also made the list of the top five spots to find a great burger.

The Apopka Chief also used Yelp, Google reviews and staff knowledge to compile this list of perfect patties. Thank you for supporting your community with your votes!

First Place: Culver’s

While Wisconsin-based chain Culver’s may be most famous for its frozen custard — for which it won third place in the frozen treat category — Apopka residents ranked Culver’s as the best place in town for burgers.

“I stopped by the Culver’s in Apopka last minute after finding out about their limited-time CurderBurger (a burger with a giant cheese curd),” Chanel H. said in her Yelp review. “At first, I thought it might be too much, so I split one with my fiancé. Boy, was I wrong lol. We almost went back for another because it was that good!”

Guests may choose from the ButterBurger®, sourdough melts and limited time options like the roasted garlic and bacon pub burger.

As of press time, guests will also see signs around the restaurant mentioning that the Apopka location has been ranked as one of the top 20 Culver’s restaurants in the nation. Culver’s Apopka serves a free scoop of custard to those who leave a 5-star review.

“…[Y]ou can absolutely tell why,” Chanel H. said. “The restaurant was spotless, modern, and gave off ‘commercial-worthy’ vibes. The staff was friendly and welcoming, they brought our food right to our table, and the cashier was super patient while I decided on my custard flavor.”

Location: 1616 E Semoran Boulevard

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-midnight Mon.-Sun. (drive-thru)

Second Place: Rock Springs Bar and Grill

Sarah Merly Rock Springs Bar and Grill is just a minute away from Kelly Park/Rock Springs.

Established in 1986, Rock Springs Bar and Grill is located a minute away from Kelly Park/Rock Springs. Guests at Rock Springs may rent a tube for their park trip for $9 each, catch a concert on the outdoor patio, or try one of the bar’s signature burgers.

“Terrific local dive bar with excellent vibes and atmosphere!” Google local guide Linzee Ott said in her Google review. “My ‘ripper’ burger was honestly so good.”

The Famous Ripper is similar to a traditional burger, but also includes white American cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms and mayo. The more adventurous guest may try the Redneck, which features jalapeños, banana peppers and tabasco sauce.

“Really great burgers and onion rings!” Kate B. said on Yelp. “Perfect location for after paddleboarding at the springs.”

Sarah Merly Server Helen DeGrilla poses by The Rock at Rock Springs Bar and Grill.

Location: 4939 Rock Springs Road

Hours: 8 a.m.-2 a.m. Mon.-Sun.

Third Place: Chili’s

Before Chili’s introduced its famous fajitas in 1984, the restaurant sold burgers — and both offerings continue today at the two Chili’s locations in Apopka.

“From the moment we walked in, we were greeted with warm smiles and seated quickly,” Google local guide Ron Sheldon said in his review of the Semoran Boulevard location. “The atmosphere was clean, upbeat, and perfect for a casual night out. The staff went above and beyond to make sure we were comfortable and satisfied throughout the meal.”

Chili’s offers nine Big Mouth Burgers®, including Alex’s Santa Fe, Oldtimer® and the Big QP.

Many online reviews praised both local locations for staff friendliness.

“The manager is always incredibly friendly and welcoming, which sets the tone for a great experience every time,” Candace Harrison said in her Google review of the Orange Blossom Trail location. “The food is consistently delicious and never disappoints.”

Locations: 2425 Semoran Boulevard and 1634 W Orange Blossom Trail

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.

Runner-up: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Sarah Merly Beef ‘O’ Brady’s was founded in Brandon in 1985.

Family-friendly sports bar Beef ‘O’ Brady’s first opened in 1985 in Brandon — but nowadays, Apopka can also feast on Beef’s premium blend angus burgers.

“I’ve been here for nearly 15 years now,” Lisa Beggs said in her Google review. “The food is delicious, drinks are strong, and the people are like family.”

Bacon-lovers will rejoice at the OMG burger, while more daring guests can enjoy the Amarillo burger, which includes fried jalapeños and spicy mayo.

“We come here all the time with our dog,” Lacey S. said on Yelp. “Food is always tasty and drinks are made very well! The wings are huge and juicy but my favorite thing on the menu is the OMG burger. It’s delicious!”

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s also won second place in the Best of Apopka lunch category.

Location: 1410 N Rock Springs Road

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

Runner-up: The Backroom Steakhouse

Ranked the best full-service restaurant in the 2025 Best of Apopka Awards, The Backroom Steakhouse provides wine tastings and live music or magic shows on select nights, in addition to its signature steaks. But the steakhouse was also featured as a runner-up for best burger.

“The service was impeccable from start to finish,” Google local guide Mae Quintero said in her review. “Every staff member was attentive, even though we sat at the bar. Dirty dishes never sat for more than a moment, my husband’s drink was refilled over 10 times without him asking, and someone even boxed up our leftovers for us.”

The Backroom Steakhouse offers three signature burgers: the BOSS, Bacon Jammer, and the Backroom Steak Burger.

Location: 1418 Rock Springs Road

Hours: 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Sun.