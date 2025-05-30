Bass fishin’ on Lake Kissimmee is doin’ pretty good lately

Hello Folks,

I want to thank all you folks for your thoughts and prayers durin’ my absence. I ended up havin’ two back surgeries about one week apart. I’m grateful for your prayers of support durin’ this time.

While I was gone, the fishin’ was pretty good. I’m gettin’ plenty of reports from Lake Kissimmee about all the bluegills and shellcrackers bein’ caught around the pads. Most of the panfish are bein’ caught on grass-shrimp and red worms.

The bass fishin’ has been pretty good on Lake Kissimmee, too. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on chatter-baits, plastic worms, and Senko type baits.

Congrats to John Stahl and Casey Gonzalez for their win on the Kissimmee Chain. The X-treme Bass Series held their monthly tournament last weekend, and John and Casey brought 5 bass to the scales that weighed in at 27.22 pounds. Big Bass of the tournament was caught by the team of Chris Maxwell and Michael Porter. Their Big Bass hit the scales at 7.61 pounds. There were 26 boats that fished that day, and it sounds like everyone had a great time and caught some nice stringers of bass as well.

The X-treme Bass Series held a tournament on John’s Lake last weekend and it took 19.46 pounds to win. Congrats to the team of Steven Sanders and Scott McDonald for their winnin’ stringer. The Big Bass of the tournament was caught by the team of David Smith and Dale Wolfskill. Their Big Bass hit the scales at 8.67 pounds. There were 12 boats in the field and all 12 teams caught a limit of 5 bass per boat.

The Butler Chain is still doin’ good for bass fishin’. Folks are catchin’ bass just about every time they go fishin’. You won’t catch many biguns, but you will have a blast catchin’ keeper-size bass. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on plastic worms, swim-jigs, and slow sinkin’ Senko type baits.

My buddy Rich Niles went fishin’ over the weekend. He decided to go fish Lake Monroe. He reports that the fishin’ was pretty good and he caught a couple of bass over 3 pounds. Rich also reported that the water is very low, and there were a few areas he tried to fish but his boat was touchin’ the bottom of the lake. So, don’t be runnin’ your boat too close to the shoreline; you just might get stuck and not get your boat off the bottom!

Well, it’s great to be back in the saddle. I hope you have a great week, and, hopefully you’ll get a chance to do some fishin’ over the weekend.

See ya next week.

Tip of the week: God Bless our country!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK