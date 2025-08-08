August brings more than football – its National Fishing Month

Hello Folks,

Welcome to August. This month is National Fishing Month. August is one month from gettin’ us closer to some cooler days. It’s been a hot summer, and I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for some cooler days.

I was washin’ my wife’s car today and I asked the young manager if he thought it was hot. He said it’s been hot, and he is about 50 years younger than me. I told him I thought because I was older that I noticed the heat more, and he said, “No sir, it’s been hot!”

The Wednesday Night Shootout, which is held on John’s Lake, showed out this past Wednesday. Congrats to Keir Sexton who fished by himself and weighed in three bass that hit the scales at 13.05 pounds. Keir also had big bass of the tournament which weighed in at 6.20 pounds. I would have to say that’s a good job with all the hot days we’ve been havin’.

I don’t know what’s goin’ on down at Lake Kissimmee, but folks’re gettin’ on the water at 6:30 each mornin’ and they’re catchin’ their limit of bluegills and shellcrackers by 9 a.m. I’ve seen bookoos of podcasts that folks’re makin’, and they’re catchin’ panfish like they’re goin’ out of style down there.

So get you some red worms or grass shrimp, and find some lily pads. Those ol’ bluegills and shellcrackers are in the pads just stayin’ out of the sun. If you want to have some fun, get your long poles ready and get out there and catch’ya some.

The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain is about the same. You just need to get on the water real early or late evenin’ after the rains. Try fishin’ a top water bait early around the vegetation like Kissimmee grass and lily pads. Once that ol’ sun gets up, try fishin’ in deeper water where the submerged eelgrass and hydrilla is healthy and green. You can also try fishin’ the shell beds and fish attractors throughout the chain. The Harris Chain has a lotta docks throughout the chain, and those docks can hold some bass durin’ the summer.

West Lake Toho is fishin’ good early in the mornin’. Folks’re catchin’ some nice bass on shiners fished around the grass line and vegetation. You can catch some bass around the hydrilla by fishin’ a speed worm real slow or just flippin’ the thick clumps of hydrilla.

Folks’re catchin’ some bass in the Maitland Chain fishin’ the submerged hydrilla and eelgrass. Plastic worms and slow sinkin’ Senko type baits are workin’ the best.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain is good real early and then it slows down durin’ the day. Watch for schoolers comin’ up to feed on the bait fish durin’ the day. You need to fish the submerged hydrilla and pepper grass patches throughout the chain.

I’ll be gone for a couple of weeks on vacation. So I’ll see ya at the end of the month when I get back.

We have a full moon this Saturday, so the fishin’ should improve durin’ that time.

I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this week, and good luck on the water.

Tip of the week: Full Moon!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!