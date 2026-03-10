Area St. Patrick’s Day events to spark jigs for joy

Searching for treasure at the end of the rainbow? Find your own pot of golden memories at these Apopka-area St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on tap over the next week.

Friday, March 13

Shamrockin’ Fest

Time: 5-11 p.m.

Location: Fountain Green Park (201 N. Eustis St., Eustis)

Usher in St. Patrick’s Day early with the Firefighter Charity of Central Florida! Friday’s activities will include a chili cook off, a cornhole tournament and food trucks. Free.

Celtic Crossings Harp Trio

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art (445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park)

Listen to a live Celtic music trio as you explore the Morse Museum in Winter Park. Free.

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: Downtown Ocoee (1 N. Bluford Ave., Ocoee)

Enjoy games, rides, food trucks and more with the whole family in downtown Ocoee. Free.

Saturday, March 14

Shamrock Stroll on the Farm!

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Lil’ Bit of Life Farm (2920 Robie Ave., Mount Dora)

Bring your family to the farm for a tour, scavenger hunt and photo opportunities. Children receive leprechaun trap kits, while those of legal drinking age may enjoy complimentary green beer. $12.

Lake Irish Music Session

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Location: Simpson Farmhouse (1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora)

Meet new friends at the farmhouse as you dance to traditional Irish music! Free.

4th Annual St. Pitties Day Brunch & Benefit

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Propagate Social House (40 E. Fifth St., Apopka)

Celebrate your favorite Irish holiday with your furry friends at Propagate Social House for brunch. All proceeds will benefit Bully Up Rescue of Central Florida. Free.

Shamrockin’ Fest

Time: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Location: Fountain Green Park (201 N. Eustis St., Eustis)

Continue Friday’s Irish celebration with food trucks, live music and more. Free.

Sunday, March 15

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Aboard the Barbara Lee w/Jimmy Braggs

Time: noon-3 p.m. (boards at 11:30 a.m.)

Location: St. Johns Rivership Company (433 N. Palmetto Ave., Sanford)

Join musician Jimmy Bragg for traditional Irish music as you sail on a St. Patrick’s Day brunch cruise. Tickets start at $42.50.

Tuesday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Aboard the Barbara Lee w/Jimmy Braggs

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (boards at 10:30 a.m.)

Location: St. Johns Rivership Company (433 N. Palmetto Ave., Sanford)

Join musician Jimmy Bragg for traditional Irish music as you sail on a St. Patrick’s Day brunch cruise. Tickets start at $42.50.

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: Sunset Park (230 W. Fourth Ave., Mount Dora)

Party the night away in Mount Dora with live entertainment and more. Free.