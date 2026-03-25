Area couple retires after 5 decades at Loaves & Fishes

Longtime Loaves & Fishes staff members Karen Valiente and Victor Valiente will retire Thursday from the Apopka-based Christian ministry after almost five combined decades of service.

“There truly are no words to express how blessed and grateful we are for the love, dedication, compassion, and faith they have poured into this ministry,” said Lory Reeves, director of Loaves & Fishes, in an email to The Apopka Chief. “For nearly five decades, they have faithfully followed Christ’s call to serve others, blazing the trail for what Loaves & Fishes has become today. Countless lives have been touched because of their obedience, kindness, and servant hearts.”

Loaves & Fishes “provides supplemental food to over 300 qualified low-income families and individuals each week,” according to the nonprofit’s website. Reeves said Karen Valiente has spent 33 years serving at Loaves & Fishes, beginning as assistant director before her 2010 promotion to senior director. Victor Valiente volunteered at the ministry for over a decade before beginning his work as warehouse director in 2010.

“Jesus gave us both the opportunity to serve the Kingdom of Heaven and the blessing to work hand-in-hand with the volunteers and clients for so many years,” Karen Valiente and Victor Valiente said.

Apopka resident Geri Garnet Unrue said she met the Valientes when she volunteered with the Apopka Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (ACPAAA) during the 2012 holiday season.

“We kept the lines orderly, helped carry out bags of food to cars, and restocked some food bags,” Unrue said. “For some reason, I became the ‘official door person.’ I let one client in at a time, thus preventing crowds or backups inside.”

After a few holidays, Unrue’s friend spoke to the Valientes about Unrue’s financial difficulties, since Unrue was living on Social Security.

“Immediately Karen took me aside and told me that I qualified to be a client of L&F,” Unrue said. “But I would have to stop volunteering, as there is a law preventing people receiving certain assistance from also volunteering with the organization helping them. This made me sad.”

Unrue said her transition from volunteer to client allowed her to see just how “caring and loving” the Valientes were to the community.

“I have never seen Karen without a smile on her face and a friendly ‘hello,’” Unrue said. “Victor can be a ‘character,’ making a joke or saying something funny, and for years, he has ‘picked on me’ every time I see him. He puts a smile on my face.”

According to Unrue, the Valientes’ example inspires the other volunteers at Loaves & Fishes.

“The volunteers who help at Loaves & Fishes seem to ‘catch’ that same caring, giving and loving spirit from Karen and Victor,” Unrue said. “No matter who you are, the volunteers greet you with warmth and greet you with a big friendly smile.”

After the Valientes’ retirement, Reeves will serve as the ministry’s director of overall operations, Jose Santos as warehouse director, and Jess Maynard as an assistant to both Reeves and Santos.

“We are filled with gratitude for the past and full of faith and excitement for the future,” Reeves said.