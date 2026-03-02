Apopka’s young wrestling core gets first licks at regional tournament

Apopka entered the FHSAA Class 3A Region 1 Wrestling Tournament with a young roster and a mindset built on toughness and learning under pressure.

Marcus Young mounts the Lake Brantley wrestlers back early in the first round match

Two wrestlers advanced to Day 2 for the Blue Darters: Marcus Young and Joel Rivera, who each navigating a difficult bracket filled with experienced opponents.

Apopka’s 190 lb. junior Marcus Young (31-4), opened the tournament in dominant fashion on Friday, pinning his first-round opponent from Lake Brantley in 55 seconds. He then faced a highly ranked 40-5 Creekside wrestler and found himself trailing by points in each period before a technical fall stopped him in the third.

Vinnie Cammarano Joel Rivera defends the takedown attempt in the consolation quarterfinals against Bartham Trail

Refusing to let the setback end his run, Young bounced back in the consolation bracket and pinned his opponent one minute and nine seconds into the second period to secure a spot on Saturday.

Day 2 brought unexpected heartbreak. Young missed weight by half a pound, ending his tournament abruptly. Head coach James Harris called the moment shocking, noting Young had never missed weight before.

Young said he changed his usual routine in hopes of feeling fresher for his matches.

“I usually run before weigh-ins to make sure I burn off enough, but this time I didn’t because it makes me feel sluggish,” Young said. “I wanted to be at my peak. Maybe I should’ve run. I’ll learn from it going into my senior year.”

Vinnie Cammarano Julian Rivera locks the head of the Lake Mary wrestler and works the pin

Joel Rivera, a 120 lb. sophomore, was resilient in the tournament. He started off with a walk-over to the quarterfinal round due to forfeit. In his match against Winter Park, he was pinned late in the first period following a fast-paced scramble of reversals.

In the consolation bracket, Rivera responded with authority, pinning an Olympia wrestler in just 45 seconds to advance to Day 2.

In the consolation quarterfinals, Rivera built a 6-0 lead early before falling behind during a series of scrambles and eventually losing a narrow 14-11 decision.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Brian Blocker coaches up Brandon Roberts in between periods of the consolation round in the regional tournament

His brother Julian Rivera also had an early highlight in the 132 lb. bracket, pinning Lake Mary’s 27-12 wrestler in just 52 seconds after stuffing a takedown and winning a series of reversals. However, he was later pinned in both the quarterfinals and consolation battle-back round.

Other Apopka competitors included Wyatt Rose, Uzziah Ockletree, Hector Santana, Ian Hernandez and captain Brandon Roberts, all of whom battled through difficult matchups against elite regional competition.

Vinnie Cammarano Uzziah Ockletree nearly pins his Oakleaf opponent in the first round of the regional tournament

Hector Santana tries to work a cradle on his West Port opponent in the first round of the Regional tournament

Ian Hernandez shoots for a single leg in the first round of the tournament against Oviedo

Despite the losses, Harris praised his team’s effort and long-term development.

“I can’t be mad about everything that’s transpired,” Harris said. “I told them from the beginning this was going to be hard. We’re a young team. A lot of matches we didn’t lose because the other kid was outrageously better. They were just a little stronger and wanted it a little more than us. The goal is to keep battling until the end, always. Next year, we’ll make a bigger splash.”

Harris added that his wrestlers’ commitment has been unshakeable.

“These wrestlers care so much about this,” he said. “They put in so much work with each other and want it more than anything to make it to states.”

Vinnie Cammarano Julian Rivera gets his hand raised in the first round of the regional tournament against a Lake Mary wrestler

Vinnie Cammarano Brandon Roberts mounts his opponents back from Forest in the consolation round of the regional tournament