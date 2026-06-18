Apopka’s passing game shows growth in 7-on-7s at DeLand

As the summer football season continues, the chemistry between Apopka’s quarterbacks and receivers is taking shape.

The Blue Darters took part in a round-robin 7-on-7 session Wednesday morning at DeLand High School, facing Umatilla, Eustis, Pine Ridge and host DeLand in a series of controlled scrimmages designed to sharpen timing, communication and execution before they get in shoulder pads.

Hunter McNenney makes a throw on the run against Pine Ridge.

On a 40-yard field, each team got three snaps at each hash mark from full distance and midfield. While no scores were kept, Apopka consistently moved the ball through the air behind quarterbacks Hunter McNenney, Kai Goodling and Brodie Bolly, who connected with a deep and talented receiving corps throughout the morning.

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Kai Goodling rolls out to his left to connect with Jaylen Laster on a corner route.

McNenney wasted little time making an impact against Umatilla, opening the day with a deep touchdown strike to Xavier Cruz. The Apopka defense matched the offense’s energy, forcing incompletions on five of Umatilla’s eight plays.

Bolly then directed an efficient drive, completing passes to three different receivers while also finding running back Joshua Taylor on a checkdown. Goodling checked in with a bang at the end of their drive by launching a deep touchdown pass to Jaylen Laster. The vertical threat showed efficiency throughout the morning.

Against Eustis, Goodling connected with Ceon Cotton across the middle before throwing a jump-ball touchdown that Nyzier Collington came down with in traffic.

McNenney continued to spread the ball around, finding Jakyvion Kemp in space on a short pass that turned into a long touchdown after several missed tackles. He later completed consecutive passes to Cruz and Laster while keeping the offense moving efficiently.

Jayden Caban celebrates with his teammates after his interception.

The defensive unit also generated several takeaways. A tipped pass resulted in an interception against Eustis, and Jayden Caban later jumped in front of a route for a pick-six during another defensive series.

Apopka’s lone possession against Pine Ridge featured more explosive plays from the offense. McNenney found Johnson Navilssaint on an out route that turned into a gain past midfield before connecting with Kemp and Cotton for more yards.

The Blue Darters closed the morning against DeLand and former Apopka head coach Rick Darlington. Although the Bulldogs opened with a touchdown on a deep pass, Apopka’s defense settled in, forcing multiple incompletions and creating another interception by Caban.

Offensively, the quarterback-receiver chemistry continued to shine. Goodling connected with Laster deep for a 40-yard touchdown before Bolly found Navilssaint on a crossing route that turned into another explosive gain. Goodling later capped the day with a perfectly placed deep ball to Kemp on a wheel route for a touchdown.

Vinnie Cammarano Jaylen Laster makes a catch and run up the field.

Head coach Marcus Neeson saw flashes of what the Blue Darters can become, but he also believes there is still plenty of work to be done.

“We made some good plays, but there was a lot of stuff that we gotta clean up on both sides of the ball,” Neeson said. “We gotta be able to understand coverages, and when motion happens, what coverage we’re going to. Offensively, you gotta be able to understand the route concept and read the coverage the defense is giving out in front of us.”

Despite the mistakes, Neeson was encouraged by the offense’s ability to create explosive plays while staying true to Apopka’s system.

Senior Ideal Stanley locks down a Pine Ridge receiver.

“We’re able to put guys in position to be successful, to make plays,” Neeson said. “Even though this is seven on seven, I told my quarterbacks we’re gonna stay true to what we do. We’re gonna do what we’re gonna do on Friday night.”

As summer workouts continue, Wednesday’s scrimmages provided another glimpse of an offense developing confidence and chemistry. With multiple quarterbacks distributing the ball and several receivers making plays downfield, the Blue Darters took another step forward in preparation for the 2026 season.

Coach Marcus Neeson talks to the team after 7-on-7 scrimmages at DeLand.