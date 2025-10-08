Apopka’s new baseball coach aims for excellence

Apopka’s baseball program is bringing in a familiar face. Scott Garland, who is currently helping coach the fall ball team, is stepping into the head coach position for the spring.

Garland has spent nearly two decades in the Apopka community, coaching Little League, working with travel programs, and watching three of his sons come through the school. His youngest, a senior lacrosse player, will graduate this year.

“I’ve been part of the Apopka community for almost 20 years now,” Garland said. “I love the people here, love the history, love the standards. We’re expected to win, and I don’t shy away from that.”

Garland replaces former head coach Bobby Brewer, who stepped down last summer after six seasons on the job, including a 14-10 finish in 2025.

Garland brings a long résumé of local experience to the Blue Darter dugout. Right out of college, he began coaching Ocoee Little League before joining West Orange High as the junior varsity coach for four years. He first arrived at Apopka in 2008 as an assistant under longtime coach David Lee, later spending time coaching his sons and serving as vice president of the local Little League.

He also held assistant coaching positions at Mount Dora Christian Academy, Windermere Prep, and most recently at Olympia High, where he spent the past four seasons helping guide the Titans to a district championship and state playoff run.

Now back where his roots run, Garland says his focus is on player development and restoring a culture of accountability and pride within the program.

“We’re not just going to focus on wins,” Garland said. “We’re going to focus on developing the players, starting with the JV guys and working our way up. I want every level of this program to understand the system and the expectations so that by the time they reach varsity, it’s a well-oiled machine.”

Garland said his practices are designed with structure and purpose. Each day is mapped out from warm-ups to batting practice, with detailed sessions on base running, individual defensive work, and competitive game-like drills.

“Practices will be completely mapped out. We’ll go from stretching to defensive relays, bunt defenses, and team competition,” Garland said. “Batting practice isn’t just about swinging for the fences. Every round has a goal. Line drives, situational hitting, bunting, all the small details that win games.”

Garland also plans to strengthen the program’s ties with the Apopka community. The Blue Darters baseball team recently attended a home volleyball game to support fellow student-athletes and will volunteer at local events throughout the fall, including helping sell pumpkins at the First Methodist Church and assisting with parking at the fair.

“I want our players to take pride not just in being part of Apopka baseball, but in being part of this community,” he said.

As for expectations, Garland keeps his message simple.

“For the last few years, this group has knocked on the door of a district championship,” Garland said. “I want this to be the year we kick that door in. It’s been a long time since Apopka added a district title to the board, and I believe this group can do it.”

For Garland, he takes pride in leading Apopka.

“I may not have played at Apopka, but you won’t find anyone prouder to wear that ‘A’ on their hat than me,” he said. “I’m genuinely pumped up and excited and can’t wait to get the season going, and I’m gonna do everything I possibly can to make sure that not just our team, but the entire school is going in the right direction.”