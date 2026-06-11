Apopka’s 2025-26 sports year brought many highlights 

When 2026 began, we looked back at a year full of accomplishments for Apopka athletics. Now, with the school year complete, it’s time to look back at the first five months of 2026 and recognize the teams, athletes and seniors who helped shape another memorable chapter of Blue Darter sports.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters wave goodbye to the Patriots and their raucous student section

The Apopka boys basketball team finished the season 16-12 and earned a spot in the FHSAA regional playoffs after a strong regular season. The Blue Darters suffered a heartbreaking loss to East Ridge in the district tournament on a last-second basket, but their body of work was enough to secure an at-large regional berth.

Apopka traveled to Lake Brantley and earned a 52-45 first-round regional victory before seeing its season end with a hard-fought 29-25 loss to Winter Park in the regional semifinals. Rafi Betancourt will continue to play at the next level as the team graduated seven seniors from a group that helped return Apopka to postseason contention.

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David Smith Blue Darters team photo at the District Duel in Ocoee

Apopka wrestling continued building a strong foundation under coaches James Harris and Brian Blocker. Led by senior captain Brandon Roberts, the Blue Darters qualified eight wrestlers for the regional tournament and consistently competed near the top of district and midseason events throughout the year.

Marcus Young highlighted the season with a district championship, while several teammates earned medals throughout in-season competition. With much of the roster returning, the future appears bright for the program.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters pose after senior night sweep against Olympia

The Apopka boys volleyball team continued its growth this spring, posting an 11-13 record and reaching the district championship match. The Blue Darters picked up several quality victories during the season, including a district semifinal upset win over Windermere that secured their spot in the championship.

Although the season ended against West Orange, the program continued to gain momentum under coaches Sarah Egbers and Brian Mater. Eight seniors graduated from the roster, including Caden McGatha, who will continue his volleyball career at King University in Tennessee.

Apopka Blue Darters pose with an A after their victory against Wekiva, Mikayla Wiggins receives the GOAT Chain

Apopka’s girls flag football team showed signs of progress during a rebuild season that finished 5-11. The Blue Darters earned notable victories over Colonial and Mainland while also pulling off a district tournament upset against Lake Mary. The team’s postseason run ended in the district semifinals against Seminole.

The program graduated seven seniors, including Joeliz Charlize Diaz Rivera, who has committed to play at Eastern University in Pennsylvania.

Apopka’s boys and girls water polo teams both relied heavily on young rosters this spring. The boys finished 4-17 and graduated four seniors, while the girls posted a 5-14 record and graduated six seniors. Although the results did not always reflect it, both programs and young coaches gained valuable experience that could pay dividends in future seasons.

Apopka Blue Darters girls lacrosse team poses after their senior night game with Principle Heinz

The Apopka boys and girls lacrosse programs also saw large senior classes conclude their careers. Both teams graduated more than 15 seniors after challenging seasons. Among those moving on is Keon Maxcean, who will continue his lacrosse career at Missouri Valley College.

Apopka track and field once again produced athletes capable of competing among the state’s best. The Blue Darters earned multiple district placements and sent several competitors along with their girls relay team to the regional championships.

Jillian Davis qualified for the FHSAA State Championships in the 800-meter run, while Mandy Zheng advanced to state in the high jump. Both athletes represented Apopka in Jacksonville against Florida’s top competitors.

Apopka baseball entered a new era under first-year head coach Scott Garland and responded with a successful 15-10 season. The Blue Darters narrowly missed a regional playoff berth after falling to Lake Mary in the district semifinals. Despite the heart-breaking finish, Apopka recorded several dominant victories and consistently competed with some of Central Florida’s top programs.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters yell BOOM in celebration of Anthony Raymond’s (43) game-ending grand slam against Wekiva

Garland earned Metro West Coach of the Year honors, along with the opportunity to lead the Orange County All-Star team. Six Apopka seniors participated in that showcase.

The program graduated 12 seniors, including Tyler Spaid, who earned All-Metro First Team honors and signed with John Melvin Christian College. Jez Hamrick is committed to Coker University, while Camron Pennock will continue his career at Ave Maria University.

Ty Livingston earned All-Metro Second Team honors, while junior catcher Colin Van Fleet also received All-Metro Second Team recognition.

Apopka softball once again proved why it remains one of Central Florida’s most consistent winners. Under longtime head coach Mike MacWithey, the Blue Darters finished 20-6 and put together a remarkable 14-game winning streak late in the season. Apopka fell to Lake Brantley in the district championship game before its season ended against Spruce Creek in the opening round of the regional playoffs. The team graduated 11 seniors, a group that made up much of the roster and helped maintain the program’s winning tradition.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters group together after their district semifinal shutout over Seminole

Taylor Smith earned All-Metro First Team honors and is headed to play for the University of North Carolina. Alicia Lopez also received First Team recognition and will continue her career at Seminole State College. Victoria Shaw earned First Team honors and is committed to Florida Southern College.

Shylah Pino and Ava Millspaugh were both named to the All-Metro Second Team, while Haylee Thames will continue her softball career at Florida Gateway College.

As another school year comes to a close, Apopka athletics says goodbye to dozens of seniors who helped lead their programs both on and off the field. While many seniors are preparing for college athletics and new opportunities, the next generation of Apopka athletes is already preparing to carry on the tradition.