Apopka’s 13U Pop Warner team falls short in title game

Apopka’s undefeated season met its toughest test Sunday afternoon, and despite a furious late rally, the Blue Darters fell 39–27 to the Westchase Colts in the Pop Warner 13U Southeast Regional Division 1 Championship.

Westchase, led by nationally known speedster Blaze Ingram — a standout with college offers already — controlled the game from the start. The Colts marched downfield on the opening drive to score a touchdown and extra point to go up 7–0 with 5:47 left in the first quarter.

Vinnie Cammarano Jason Marshall III deflects pass in the backfield and almost intercepts it

The Colts immediately stole another possession with an onside kick that bounced off a Darter and into Westchase hands. They capitalized minutes later on a quarterback keeper to push the lead to 13–0.

After a quick three-and-out from Apopka, Westchase’s Raytron Ragin reversed field on a punt return and sprinted untouched into the end zone. After the extra point, Westchase held 20–0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Darters showed signs of life early in the second. They drove to the Westchase 30 before the series stalled. The Colts regained possession, and Ingram delivered a highlight with a 65-yard burst up the left sideline to make it 26–0 with 4:22 left in the half.

Apopka finally broke through on its next drive. Kaden Willis found space on the left sideline, hauling in a catch near the first down mark and racing 62 yards to the three yard-line. Quarterback Ty’Rance Cook punched it in for six, and Jason Marshall barreled over defenders for an extra point to make it 26–7.

Vinnie Cammarano Frederick Carter Jr with a late interception and a blocker ahead

Westchase answered again, this time with a deep sideline throw to Ragin for a 33–7 lead. Apopka responded with one of its biggest moments of the day, as Cayden Dixon broke a tackle on the ensuing kickoff and outran the coverage to trim the deficit to 33–14 at halftime.

Once again, the Colts answered. After intercepting a pass on Apopka’s opening possession of the third quarter, Westchase scored on 3rd-and-15 to extend the lead to 39–14.

Still, the Darters refused to fold.

A powerful run by Joel Georges Jr. set Apopka up at the 5, but a botched snap ended the scoring threat. The defense made up for it moments later, forcing a fumble at the 25. Conor Weed scooped it and sprinted 75 yards for a defensive touchdown, pulling Apopka within 39–21 with 6:03 remaining.

Moments later, Frederick Carter Jr. intercepted a deep ball to give the Darters another spark. Georges Jr. hauled in a 25-yard catch on the next play while drawing a penalty, and Cook powered in again on a keeper to make it 39–27 with 1:28 left.

Apopka recovered the onside kick, giving the crowd a final surge of hope, but Westchase held for a four-and-out and kneeled out the clock.

Joel Georges jr makes an incredible catch through a penalty

Afterward, assistant coach Tony Shuler praised his team’s resilience.

“I’m so proud of our boys,” Shuler said. “They fought all the way through. You can’t teach heart, and these young men showed all of it today.”

Head coach Cedric Bryant echoed that message.

“We always teach our kids to never give up,” Bryant said. “We didn’t capitalize like we were supposed to, but they fought hard, and I’m beyond proud of my boys.”

Vinnie Cammarano Teammates meet Cayden Dixon in the endzone after his kick return TD

Vinnie Cammarano Conor Weed scoops up a fumble and takes it over 70 yards to the house

Vinnie Cammarano Ty’Rance Cook punches the ball into the endzone