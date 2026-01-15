Apopka wrestling off to promising start in 2026

The Apopka Blue Darters wrestling program continued to show its depth and resilience this month, turning in strong performances across multiple events despite injuries, illnesses and demanding competition.

On Jan. 7 at the FHSAA District Duel Meet at Ocoee High School, Apopka captured a third-place team finish, responding to early adversity with two decisive wins in the consolation bracket. The Blue Darters opened the tournament with a narrow loss to South Lake High School (Clermont), in what head coach Laroy Harris described as a matchup between the two best teams in the pool.

Apopka Blue Darters Photography Uzziah Ockletree holds a kneeling underhook

“We were right there,” Harris said. “With a couple key wrestlers in the lineup, I felt like we had a clear shot to win that match.”

Apopka rebounded with convincing victories over Dr. Phillips High School and Olympia High School, securing third place behind champion Ocoee and runner-up South Lake. Horizon, Windermere and West Orange also competed.

Harris praised his team’s response under pressure, pointing to consistency from twin brothers Julian Rivera (132 pounds) and Joel Rivera (120), who delivered standout performances throughout the event.

Apopka Blue Darters Photography Julian Rivera beats an Olympia Titan

Apopka Blue Darters Photography Joel Rivera lifts his opponent for a slam

“They were the most consistent wrestlers in districts, and they’re always locked in,” Harris said.

While pleased with the result, Harris emphasized that the program’s goals extend beyond consolation finishes.

“Our goal going forward is to get into the finals championship match against Ocoee or whoever it may be,” Harris said. “We don’t show up just to participate — we aim high to win titles.”

The Blue Darters followed that effort with another strong showing on Jan. 10 at the DeLand Duels, finishing third out of 10 teams despite competing shorthanded. Apopka posted a 6-3 duel-meet record, opening the tournament with a loss to eventual champion East River before regrouping and battling through the remainder of the field.

Senior Uzziah Ockletree (146) led the way, compiling a perfect 9-0 record and earning tournament MVP honors from his coaches. Harris also highlighted the captain, Brandon Roberts (215), who went 6-2 with two narrow losses, and Alex Polusmak (165), who went unbeaten at 4-0 to improve his season record to 16-1.

Apopka Blue Darters Photography Brandon Roberts gets his hand raised against Dr. Phillips

Apopka Blue Darters Photography Brandon Roberts holds down and pins a Panther

“It was a great opportunity for our seniors to lead and for our younger guys to get valuable mat time,” Harris said. “Even with injuries and illness, they stayed together and kept fighting.”

The girls program also made noise at the Lady Bear Invitational at Cypress Creek High School, one of the premier girls wrestling tournaments in Florida. Competing in deep brackets with as many as 25 wrestlers per weight class, Apopka’s girls gained experience against elite competition while continuing to build momentum in the rapidly growing sport.

Senior captain Paulette Morales (155) led the way, earning a seventh-place medal after a demanding run through the bracket. Assistant coach Brian Blocker praised Morales’ leadership and toughness.

“She showed a lot of heart in all of her matches,” Blocker said. “She’s our leader and is constantly encouraging her teammates to give their best.”

Apopka Blue Darters Photography Alex Polusmak flips a Titan to his back for the pin

Morales has set her sights on medaling at the Metro Conference Championship in February, followed by a top-four finish at districts to qualify for regionals.

Across all three events, Harris said the common thread has been effort and belief, even without a full lineup.

“Heart beats talent,” Harris said. “We’re still getting healthier, still improving, and when we’re at full strength, we’ll be contending for more trophies.”

Apopka’s next test comes Friday and Saturday in the Viper Classic at Space Coast High School.

Apopka Blue Darters Photography Blue Darters wrestling team photo at the District Duel