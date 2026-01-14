Apopka Woman’s Club opens scholarship application

The GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club opened its annual scholarship application period Monday, offering $1,500 scholarships to five Apopka ladies.

“Our enduring scholarship program has awarded scholarships since the late 1960s enhancing the lives of hundreds of women,” scholarship chair Saudi Ellis wrote in a statement to The Apopka Chief.

Four of the five scholarships will go to local high school seniors, according to a club press release. The club will award the final scholarship, provided by the Eileen Langley Scholarship Fund, to an adult applicant. Each applicant must currently reside in either zip code 32703, 32704 or 32712 and have lived in a qualifying zip code for at least the past two years.

“In addition to being a serious academic student, the ideal candidate reflects the values of the Apopka Woman’s Club, a woman who is a service and community minded individual dedicated to improving the lives of others through volunteer service,” Ellis wrote.

Courtesy of GFWC Apopka Woman's Club Last year’s scholarship committee included (l-r) chairman Christy Faircloth, Laurie Jordan, Joan Mathews, Sandy Bove, Nancy Boyer and Marty Harrison.

The club receives its scholarship funds from the proceeds of the Apopka Art and Foliage Festival, which the club organizes every year alongside the City of Apopka. This year’s festival will take place April 25-26 at Kit Land Nelson Park. Remaining funds are donated to community organizations, with Loaves & Fishes and Harbor House of Central Florida as two of many previous recipients.

Those wishing to submit an application may find the form at www.apopkawomansclub.org/scholarship-applications. Completed applications must be delivered to the club’s P.O. Box listed online by 5 p.m. on March 20. The club will host a presentation ceremony for scholarship winners at its April 21 meeting.