Apopka Woman’s Club offers scholarships to young women

Scholarships funds come from festival proceeds

Staff Reports

The Apopka Woman’s Club is offering scholarships to young women who are graduating high school seniors and also to an adult woman who is continuing her education. Applications are being accepted now and until Friday, March 23, at 5 p.m.

High school seniors and adult applicants must have lived in zip codes 32703, 32704 or 32712 for two years.

This year, there will be five $1,500 scholarship awards including one from the Eileen Langley Scholarship Fund, a memorial scholarship that her family established to honor a dedicated and longtime member of the Apopka Woman’s Club.

The club’s scholarship funds are generated from the proceeds of the Apopka Art and Foliage Festival (AAFF), which the club presents every year in partnership with the city of Apopka. This year will mark the 63rd year of the festival’s existence and will be held Saturday and Sunday, April 26 and 27 at Kit Land Nelson Park in Apopka. All of the proceeds of the festival are given to community organizations and scholarships.

After the scholarship committee completes the scoring process, the applicants will be contacted. Award recipients and their guest will be invited to attend a lovely dinner to be recognized and receive their award certificates during the Apopka Woman’s Club general meeting on April 15.

Since 1957, the Apopka Woman’s Club has been bringing together women to use their energies and abilities to benefit their community by promoting civic, cultural, educational and charitable activities. The club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC). The GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club is a not-for-profit civic organization.

The applications and qualifications for both scholarship categories can be found on the Apopka Woman’s Club website, ApopkaWomansClub.org, under the scholarship tab. Scholarship Chair Christy Faircloth, can be contacted at CFaircloth@mindspring.com to answer any questions.