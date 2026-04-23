Apopka wins 5-set thriller to advance to district championship

The Apopka Blue Darters volleyball team overcame a two-set collapse and delivered a dominant fifth set to defeat Windermere, 3-2, Wednesday night in a Class 3A District 4 semifinal, advancing to the district championship for the second straight season.

Caden McGatha, Giovanni Lubin, and Blake Colclasure leap up and create a wall of hands at the net

“The energy came alive — they started playing together,” head coach Brian Mater said. “I heard some of the seniors say, ‘I don’t want this to be our last game tonight.’ They came out, they fought and played as a team. When we play as a team, we’re unstoppable.”

Apopka (10-12) set the tone early with energy and aggression.

Caden McGatha amped over his pinpoint kill late in the fifth and final set

After trading points to open the match, Caden McGatha took control from the service line, rattling off a run that included an ace and a kill to push the Darters ahead 6-2. Windermere (15-7) responded with a quick burst of its own, using an ace and a kill to trim the lead to one.

But Apopka consistently had answers.

Elzie Robinson found space with a well-placed kill, while Giovanni Lubin added power at the net, including a strike off a clean set from Noel Nieves in his first varsity start of the season, that helped push the lead back to 14-10 and forced a Windermere timeout.

Out of the break, the Darters kept applying pressure. Robinson delivered back-to-back kills — one hammered to the back line — and McGatha added a block as Apopka extended its advantage. Lubin added one of the night’s most creative plays, faking a hit with his right hand before finishing with his left.

Windermere never fully recovered, and an attack error on set point sealed a 25-18 win for Apopka.

The second set brought the match’s first major shift.

Windermere jumped out early and steadily built a 19-13 lead, capitalizing on Apopka errors and strong net play. The Wolverines appeared in control, but the Darters responded with one of their most complete stretches of the night.

Noel Nieves (19) and Giovanni Lubin (5) rise up at the net together in attempt to stop the Windermere hit

Apopka flipped the momentum with a 10-1 run.

McGatha sparked the surge with a block, then added a tip that forced a scramble before rising again for another rejection at the net. Lubin and Robinson followed with key kills, while the Darters took advantage of Windermere miscues, including a net violation that tied the set.

Nieves helped control the tempo, setting up consistent looks as Apopka clawed back into the set.

After Windermere briefly regained the lead, Robinson delivered the final blow — a clean kill off the volley that sealed a 25-23 win and gave Apopka a two-set advantage.

Caden McGatha winds back to rip a shot over the net

But the momentum quickly flipped again.

Windermere dominated the third set from the start, using strong blocking and aggressive swings to jump out to an early lead. Apopka struggled to find rhythm as the Wolverines built a double-digit advantage.

McGatha and Lubin tried to spark a late push with a pair of kills, and Griffin Daffron added an ace during a brief run, but the gap was too large. Windermere closed out the set 25-16, cutting the deficit in half.

The fourth set followed a similar script, with Windermere continuing to control play at the net.

The Wolverines built a commanding 22-14 lead as Apopka’s offense stalled under pressure. Still, the Darters showed fight.

McGatha delivered a series of powerful kills, Robinson added another from the outside, and Apopka chipped away at the deficit. A late ace from McGatha helped narrow the gap and force a timeout, but Windermere regrouped and closed the set 25-19, sending the match to a decisive fifth.

Giovanni Lubin rises high above the net to hit one over the blocking hands

With the season on the line, Apopka delivered its most complete performance.

Behind strong serving from White, Apopka jumped out to a 5-0 lead, highlighted by a McGatha kill and multiple blocks from Lubin. The run quickly grew to 8-0 as Robinson added another kill and the Darters dominated at the net.

The energy on the Apopka side was palpable, with players feeding off each point as the lead stretched to 10-4.

Windermere attempted to respond with a short run, capitalizing on a few Apopka errors, but the Darters stayed composed.

White continued to distribute effectively, setting up Robinson for a clean finish along the line. Nieves added a surprise dump over the net for a point, catching the defense off guard.

Nathan White sets a ball over his head for Ian Cottman to fly in and kill for the game winning point

With the lead intact, Apopka closed with authority.

After Windermere scored to extend the set, Ian Cottman flew in from the middle and smashed a decisive kill off White’s set behind his head, sealing a 15-8 victory and sending the Darters to the district championship.

McGatha led Apopka with 20 kills and four blocks, consistently delivering in the biggest moments. Robinson added 11 kills and five blocks, while Lubin contributed eight kills and five blocks, anchoring the Darters’ presence at the net throughout the match.

Mater said the team’s ability to adjust after Windermere’s surge was critical.

“They caught onto us, so we needed to mix it up a little bit more,” he said. “Once we did that and brought the energy back, everything changed.”

Vinnie Cammarano Caden McGatha and the Darters hyped after the second set

With the win, Apopka advances to face West Orange (14-4) on the road in the district championship tonight.

Mater believes the adversity his team faced late in the season helped prepare them for moments like Wednesday night.

“We dropped some matches last week that we don’t think we should have lost, and it hit home,” he said. “They came back with more energy, working together and talking more. I see that carrying into West Orange.”

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters slide in off the bench to hit the sea lion in celebration of the final point

Vinnie Cammarano Nathan White all smiles with the W

Vinnie Cammarano The traveling Blue Darter crowd and Blue Darter volleyball players show love to each other after the big semifinal win in Windermere

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Sarah Egbers high fives her players after a great first set win