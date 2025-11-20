Apopka, Wekiva swimmers represent schools at state championships

Vinnie Cammarano Maya Szylkowski launches off the platform to begin the 100 butterfly

Apopka freshman Maya Szylkowski competed in two events at the FHSAA swimming state championships on Nov. 14 at FAST in Ocala. After finishing second place in both her district and region in the 100 butterfly and backstroke events, she found herself competing among the best competition in the state of Florida.

Her performance in the morning preliminary round helped her advance to both events’ group B final. She finished one place outside the group A final in the 100 backstroke, with a time of 58.28.

In the consolation finals, Szylkowski finished the 100 butterfly in second place with her best time of the season 56.98, over one second faster than she finished in districts and regionals. She then finished the 100 backstroke again in second place, clocking in at 57.89. This placement earned her 10th overall in both events, but her time among both groups in the backstroke was the eighth fastest.

Mason Marco

Wekiva High School sophomore Mason Marco represented the Mustangs in the 100-yard breaststroke competition. He made it after a strong season and great performances in the district and regional championships.

In the morning preliminary round of the state championship, he placed 22nd in his event with a time of 1:03.29. This placed him among the top 22 high school swimmers for the 100-breast in the state.

Marco dominated his way to the big stage. In the district championship, he finished first in the 100 breast, then second in the 100 free. In regionals, he hit his personal best of 1:02.89 in the 100-breast, placing him in the top 6 and into the state finals.