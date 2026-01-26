Apopka voters group schedules 2 election forums 

Local group Apopka Involved Voters has announced two upcoming candidate forums aimed at helping residents evaluate contenders in the March municipal elections.

The first event, featuring mayoral candidates, is set for 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 9, at Victory Church, 509 S. Park Ave.

The second forum, focused on City Council candidates, will take place also starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12, at the same location.

According to an announcement from Apopka Involved Voters, both forums are designed to inform voters on current and emerging issues that could impact quality of life in Apopka and to help distinguish candidates based on their answers and vision for the community.

“The best we can do is have the candidates come to the forum, present their ideas, their vision, answer the questions, and then it’s up to the public to decide of the candidates that answer the questions, which one in their opinion – their meaning the community and voters – would be best suited to be elected,” John Drago, member of the Apopka Involved Voters, said in a Monday interview with the Apopka Chief. “What we don’t do is we don’t endorse candidates.”

Dr. Hank Dunn will moderate both forums, which will take place before a live audience. The events will also be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube in cooperation with The Apopka Chief, providing access for residents who cannot attend in person.

The announcement describes the mission of Apopka Involved Voters as educating the community about candidates’ platforms and how they align with voter priorities.

The forums come as the city prepares for the March 10 municipal election, which will include races for mayor and City Council Seat 1 and Seat 2, a special Seat 4 election, and eight proposed city charter amendments on the ballot. If needed, a special runoff election will take place on April 14.