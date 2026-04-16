Apopka volleyball sweeps Olympia on senior night

Apopka celebrated its seniors in style Wednesday night, sweeping Olympia in straight sets while delivering one of its most complete performances of the season in front of a lively home crowd.

The Blue Darters honored Nathan White, Caden McGatha, Elzie Robinson, Blake Colclasure, Ian Cottman, Quintin Daffron, Aedyn Cruz Rosa and their manager, Maurice Sims.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters pose with their coaches under their senior night photos after their sweep against Olympia

From the opening serve, the Darters played with energy and purpose, something head coach Brian Mater said was fueled by the emotion of the night.

Blue Darters pose after senior night sweep against Olympia

“A lot of the energy comes out there when it’s senior night,” Mater said. “A lot of these guys realize it’s the end of the season for us with districts next week. When they realize this could be it, they get going like they did last year and we can chase another district championship.”

That energy showed immediately.

After the teams opened tied 1-1, Apopka began to take control behind senior Caden McGatha. He delivered an early kill, followed by an ace, and quickly became the tone-setter offensively.

Senior setter Nathan White consistently found him in rhythm, helping Apopka build a 6-3 lead after a string of Olympia errors.

Elzie Robinson took over at the net with a block and back-to-back kills, pushing the lead to 9-3. Aedyn Cruz Rosa added a right-side kill, and Ian Cottman contributed with a block and an ace as Apopka stretched its advantage.

Caden McGatha goes full extension for the first serve of the game

White’s serving run proved to be a turning point in the set, forcing multiple Olympia mistakes while keeping the Darters flowing. McGatha capped the opening surge with two aces and a kill as Apopka cruised to a 25-11 opening set win.

The second set was much tighter.

Olympia jumped out to an early 6-2 lead, capitalizing on Apopka errors and forcing the Darters to regroup. McGatha and Blake Colclasure helped settle things down, with Colclasure delivering a pinpoint ace to cut into the deficit.

Still, Olympia maintained control midway through the set, leading 19-17 and later 21-17, putting Apopka in a late hole. Out of a timeout, the Blue Darters responded with one of their most important stretches of the match.

A long rally bounced Apopka’s way. McGatha followed with a clutch kill and a powerful ace to tie the set. Robinson added a pair of points down the stretch, including a decisive block, as Apopka closed on an 8-2 run to take the set, 25-23.

Aedyn Cruz Rosa rises up to attempt a block

Apopka carried that momentum into the third set.

Robinson and McGatha continued to lead the offense, while Cottman made his presence felt in the middle with quick kills and a block alongside White. After trading points early, Apopka created separation with an all-around attack and strong serving.

Colclasure added another ace, and Robinson delivered a series of big swings to keep Olympia reeling. The Blue Darters steadily built their lead to 20-15 before closing things out behind McGatha and Robinson at the net.

Robinson sealed the match with a block, and an Olympia error ended the set at 25-18, sending Apopka into celebration.

McGatha led all players with 14 kills and five aces, while Robinson added nine kills and two blocks. White orchestrated the offense with 31 assists, and Cottman chipped in five kills and two blocks in a strong all-around effort.

For Coach Mater and the seniors, the night meant more than just the result.

“I’m gonna miss a lot of them,” Mater said. “I looked at the banners we hung tonight and just thought, man, I’m going to lose eight great players. You just hope they go out into the real world and do the best they can for themselves and have a good life.”

Nathan White sets a ball perfectly along the net

Setter Nathan White reflected on both the win and his journey with the program.

“It felt great to get this tonight,” White said. “I know we’ve struggled a bit this season, but it’s really nice to come out and 3-0 our opponents on senior night. I’m really proud of how everyone played.”

For White, the moment carried added significance after watching past senior classes go through the same experience.

“It’s been kind of a crazy year for me,” he said. “I’ve been on this team for four years now and seen this night happen for very talented people. Now it’s finally my turn. I’ve loved watching my teammates grow and mature with me to get to this point.”

McGatha felt similar, emphasizing the atmosphere and energy that surrounded the match.

“It was unreal,” he said. “The atmosphere in here tonight was unlike I’ve seen in a while. We had fans, we had students, the bench was going – everything was perfect. I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Mater believes that same energy could be the key as Apopka heads into the postseason.

“If they have this energy year-round, they’re a championship team,” he said. “It’s just about getting them to bring it every night.”