Apopka volleyball flies past Wekiva in 3 sets

Apopka’s boys volleyball team controlled the match from the opening serve Tuesday night, defeating rival Wekiva in straight sets 25-8, 25-13, 25-13 in a Metro West matchup.

The Blue Darters relied on steady distribution and a heavy attack at the net to improve to 4-4 on the season, while Wekiva fell to 1-2.

Vinnie Cammarano Quintin Daffron blisters a kill past the hands of the jumping Mustang William Warren

Apopka coach Sarah Egbers said the key to the win was her team’s ability to maintain consistency throughout the match.

“I think we were able to stay one level — we were able to kind of stay consistent,” Egbers said. “We started to lose momentum in the third set, but we were able to get it right back when we felt a push.”

Apopka set the tone immediately in the opening set.

After returning the first serve for the opening point, Nathan White followed with an ace to put the Blue Darters ahead early. Strong play at the net from Caden McGatha helped Apopka build an early lead before Wekiva briefly responded.

The Mustangs capitalized on a few Apopka errors to close the gap to 5-3, and setter Jarett Barreto-Paez connected with Adrian Vargas for a kill that gave Wekiva some early momentum.

Apopka quickly gained full control.

Quintin Daffron added a well-placed tip over the net, and Blake Colclasure delivered a strong kill as the Blue Darters began to separate. White controlled the offense from the setter position, repeatedly finding Elzie Robinson and company for points at the net.

Ameer Garland smashes one past the hands of Quintin Dafrron and Nathan White

Robinson delivered both a spike and a crafty tip during a long scoring run that pushed Apopka ahead by double digits. Xavier Perez added another kill late in the set before Daffron closed it out with a powerful smash to secure the 25-8 victory.

McGatha opened the second set with a kill, and White again contributed points from the service line as Apopka quickly built another advantage. Robinson added a cross-court kill, while Aedyn Cruz Rosa contributed both a kill and an ace to extend the lead.

Wekiva continued to battle behind Ameer Garland, who recorded a block and later added a kill to try to keep the Mustangs within reach. Vargas also added a point with a well-placed tip.

Apopka’s Ian Cottman delivered both a kill and an ace during a 13-point run, while McGatha added another powerful attack from the middle.

Late in the set, McGatha and Cottman combined for back-to-back kills before White sealed the set with another ace, giving Apopka a 25-13 two-set lead.

Nathan White passes the ball toward the left side of the net

The third set was competitive early.

Garland scored the first point for Wekiva with a kill before Robinson answered with two consecutive kills off precise sets from White. The teams traded points early, including the longest rally of the match that ended with another Garland kill to keep the Mustangs close.

White continued distributing the ball across the front row, setting up multiple hitters. Giovanni Lubin recorded a kill at the net, Perez added another point from the left side, and Colclasure followed with another strong finish.

McGatha later added an ace as the Blue Darters stretched their lead to 12-6.

Caden McGatha rises up for his serve in the third set against Wekiva

Wekiva briefly pushed back when Vargas delivered an ace, but Apopka responded quickly. Robinson and Cottman combined for several late kills as the Blue Darters closed the match with another 25-13 set win.

Egbers said the performance was encouraging as Apopka prepares for a challenging stretch of games.

“Timber Creek is gonna be a good game. Last year, we were able to take them to 4 and take a set off of them, and they are top level playing team as well,” Egbers said. “I think playing them tomorrow will kind of get us in the mindset and ready to play Horizon. If we go out there and play how we’ve been playing, win or lose I think we’ll play pretty well.”

Wekiva head coach Heather Lorenz huddled her team when the gym emptied and had a long talk about leadership, communication and obedience.

She emphasized the growth and development of her young team.

Vinnie Cammarano Nathan White beams a serve over the nets to Wekiva

“We’ve got to stay more structured,” Lorenz said. “The kids have to want it. They have to have the drive to be better. And once we get to that, we’ll be okay.”

Lorenz noted that the Mustangs are relying heavily on an inexperienced roster as the program continues to build.

“We have mostly freshmen,” Lorenz said. “I have two seniors and only one plays right now. I have two juniors, only one is out there, and the rest are freshmen. The one sophomore that we have has never played. So we’re working on a fresh new crew and it’s tough.”

Still, Lorenz believes the team will continue to grow as the season progresses.

“A lot of them are basketball kids,” she said. “So it’s resetting the mind. And we’ll get there. They’ll get there.”