Apopka volleyball falls to West Orange in home opener

Apopka’s boys volleyball team opened its home schedule Tuesday night with a 3-1 loss to West Orange (25-17, 25-13, 22-25, 25-13), but the result served as an early measuring stick for a program focused on building chemistry and establishing its identity for the season ahead.

“We got to start playing as a team,” head coach Brian Mater said. “When you play together, you win together. We’ve got a lot of new players out there, and it’s a trust issue right now, but we’ve got to trust everybody that’s on the court.”

Vinnie Cammarano Nathan White smacks his serve to West Orange in the 2nd set

Nathan White points at the player who tipped it on his ace

After beginning the season with a straight-set win in Ocoee, the Blue Darters returned home with optimism under returning coaches Mater and Sarah Egbers, who are seeking to defend last spring’s district championship while integrating a large group of new players into varsity roles.

The opening set reflected both the team’s potential and its inexperience. West Orange scored the first point on a kill from outside hitter Cole Simon, and the teams traded early errors before freshman middle blocker Giovanni Lubin delivered a block to give Apopka a brief 3-2 lead.

Elzie Robinson (11) elevates over the net to block down the Warrior kill attempt

Senior setter Nathan White connected with senior right-side hitter Blake Colclasure for a point, and senior outside hitter Elzie Robinson followed with a kill and forced an error to push Apopka ahead 8-5.

West Orange answered with a four-point run fueled by blocking at the net. Robinson stopped the momentum with a kill, but the Warriors regained control behind service pressure and late scoring runs. Despite kills from Lubin, Colclasure and senior middle blocker Ian Cottman, West Orange closed the set with back-to-back aces and an Apopka error to take it 25-17.

The second set followed a similar pattern. White opened with two aces and senior Outside hitter Caden McGatha delivered a point, but West Orange responded with a four-point run and began to dominate at the net. Apopka struggled with consistency, committing several service and hitting errors.

After West Orange recorded three blocks on a single point to force a timeout, Cottman delivered a kill out of the break, but the Warriors continued to pull away and finished the set 25-13.

Ian Cottman winds up to whip his serve over the net against West Orange

Apopka showed its resilience in the third set, producing its most complete stretch of volleyball of the night. Robinson sparked the turnaround with a block and a kill to regain the lead at 7-6. Errors were traded before Cottman recorded a block to give the Blue Darters a 10-8 advantage. West Orange briefly halted the momentum with a kill from Simon, but Lubin responded with a kill to keep Apopka within reach.

With the score tied at 12, Simon delivered back-to-back aces before hitting the net on the next serve. Robinson answered with a solo kill, and junior libero Alex Nunez added an ace as Apopka took control. Aedyn Cruz Rosa delivered a kill and later an ace to stretch the lead to 21-18. Robinson added another kill from the left side, and Cottman followed with a tip and a kill to make it 23-20.

Caden McGatha rises up for a kill against West Orange

With the set on the line, White tipped the ball over the net for a point, and after Apopka hit one out of bounds, White repeated the play to seal the set 25-22.

“That third set is what we’re capable of,” Mater said. “That’s the team we need to be every night. We started utilizing everybody and playing harder together.”

West Orange regained control in the fourth set, opening with a long rally and building an early 6-2 lead. Kills from Caden McGatha and Lubin briefly cut into the deficit, but the Warriors responded with another run fueled by service aces and net violations by Apopka. Despite additional kills from McGatha, Lubin and Cruz Rosa, West Orange closed the match with two late kills to win the set 25-13.

Robinson led Apopka with nine kills and a block, while McGatha totaled eight points. White recorded 24 assists, and Lubin added five kills and three blocks in his first varsity home match.

Mater highlighted what he’s seen from his senior leaders, including McGatha, who recently signed his letter of intent to play volleyball at King University in Tennessee.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters volleyball breaks the huddle pregame against West Orange

“Caden just got signed this week to a Division II school in Tennessee,” Mater said. “He’s going to have a great season, but he can’t carry the team. He’s got to work with his team. Elzie is having a phenomenal season so far, and I’m proud of him. We’re trying to get him recruited too so he can continue not just volleyball, but the lessons of life.”

Mater also highlighted the development of his younger players, including Lubin, who recently transitioned from basketball to volleyball.

“Gio’s doing really good,” Mater said. “He doesn’t fully understand the game yet, but to go right into varsity is great. He’s learning, and once he understands more, you’re going to see him play harder and with more energy.”

Looking ahead, Mater believes the foundation of the program is stronger than ever. More than 60 students tried out for the team this season, a number Mater views as a sign of the program’s growth.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Sarah Egbers talks to her team ahead of the fourth set

“We had over 60 players try out this year,” he said. “That tells us volleyball is here to stay at Apopka. The energy in practice is different. I’m excited for this season and proud of this program. I want our players to be proud to wear that Apopka jersey wherever they go.”

For the Blue Darters, the home opener provided both a challenge and a glimpse of what lies ahead. Their next match is at 6 p.m. on Monday against Forest Lake Academy (2-0).

Vinnie Cammarano Apopka boys volleyball team stands in unison for the national anthem