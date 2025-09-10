Apopka Volleyball falls in straight sets in battle with Boone. 

The Blue Darters showed fight in the third set but couldn’t force extra volleyball, as Boone swept Apopka 25–17, 25–22, 25–22 on Tuesday.

The match opened evenly with both teams trading points to a 6–6 tie before Boone created separation. Behind strong serving from freshman Hope Summerville and steady setting from sophomore Sophia Johnson, the Braves took control with a 9–6 lead that stretched to 13–8.

Apopka struggled to limit errors as Boone closed the first set 25–17, capped by a kill from Emma High.

The second set began similarly as Boone’s Payton Hoffman notched two early kills and the Braves’ defense frustrated the Darters’ attack.

Down 9–3, Apopka climbed back behind a kill from Marie Hughes and two straight blocks by Madeline Sherrer, eventually pulling within one at 14–13. Hughes added another block to tie the score, but Johnson distributed the ball effectively to Hoffman, High, Elle Mottola and Julia Albertson as Boone regrouped.

Despite a late push, Apopka fell 25–22 to go down two sets.

Apopka’s best stretch came in the third. Setter Taylor Cain sparked a 7–0 opening run with two aces, and two assists to Hughes for kills at the net.

Sherrer added two more blocks to give the Blue Darters a 19–16 lead.

Vinnie Cammarano Team huddle after going up 7-0 in set three.

But Boone’s response was immediate. Junior Journey Summerville’s kill brought the Braves even, and after a long rally, Boone grabbed the lead at 22–21. Summerville followed with an ace and Albertson delivered the final kill to finish the sweep, 25–22.

For Boone, Johnson’s setting throughout the match allowed multiple hitters to contribute, as Mottola, Albertson, Hoffman and High each finished with key kills during long stretches.

Apopka head coach Brian Mater said his team showed flashes of their potential but struggled to sustain momentum.

“You know, we came out, I believe it was 7-0 at the time, and we’re on fire,” Mater said of the third set. “That’s a team you can’t let up against, and we’ve got to capitalize on their mistakes and stop making ours. At least the third set, it made it look like we wanted to play. We were out there the entire time.”

Cain paced Apopka with 18 assists, three aces and 10 total points, while Hughes led the offense with 11 kills and a block. Sherrer added three kills and five blocks, anchoring the Blue Darters’ defense at the net.

Mater praised his team’s ability to work together during their strongest stretch.

“Honestly, we worked together. We really, really played hard together. We had the momentum together,” he said. “If we would have played this team the entire time, all three sets like that, we would have had some wins on this and at least went to five [sets].”

Boone moves to 5-3 after winning five of their last six games. Apopka (2-5) will look to carry the energy of that third set into their next match, 6 p.m. Thursday at Ocoee high school.