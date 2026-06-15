Our Sales Department is Open New Year's Day 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Service & Parts Will be Closed January 1st
It's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PMIt's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PM

X

Get Our Weekly Newsletter

Local news delivered right to your inbox

Subscription Form

Become a Member!

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this work possible.


Apopka to celebrate Juneteenth with parade and community festival 

Teresa Sargeant

June 15, 2026 | 4:34 pm
Set as preferred Google News Source
The Apopka Community Center, home of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10147, is scheduled to serve as the starting point for the Apopka Juneteenth parade Saturday, June 20. 
The Apopka Community Center, home of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10147, is scheduled to serve as the starting point for the Apopka Juneteenth parade Saturday, June 20. 

File photo

Key Points

  • Apopka will hold a Juneteenth parade and festival on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Alonzo Williams Park, expecting about 500 attendees.
  • The parade route starts at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10147 and ends at Alonzo Williams Park with road closures requested from 1 p.m.
  • Mayor Nick Nesta will present a proclamation at the June 17 City Commission meeting to officially recognize June 19 as Juneteenth in Apopka.

Apopka residents will gather Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth with a community parade and festival honoring the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States. 

Organized by Transform Outreach Inc., the event is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. at Alonzo Williams Park. The organization expects about 500 people to attend, according to a special permit application included in the agenda packet. The celebration will include a parade, food vendors, tents and community activities. 

According to the event application submitted to the city, the parade will begin at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10147 and travel south on Central Avenue before turning west onto 10th Street, north onto Marvin Zanders Avenue and west onto M A Board Street, ending at Alonzo Williams Park. Organizers have requested road closures beginning at 1 p.m. to accommodate the procession. 

Become A Member

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible.

See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

The City Commission is scheduled to consider approval of the road closure request during its June 17 meeting. 

Also during the same meeting, Mayor Nick Nesta is expected to present a proclamation recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth in Apopka and encouraging residents to observe the day through “appropriate programs, activities, and reflections.” 

Beyond the parade and festival, organizers say the event is intended to celebrate freedom while fostering community engagement and education. 

Othellus Swift will receive the event’s Pillar Award, organizers announced on the Apopka Juneteenth Facebook page.  

According to the Apopka Juneteenth website, the Apopka Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration will feature a kid’s corner, music, live performances, educational opportunities, food, art, cultural activities and historical displays highlighting Apopka’s history.  

Organizers say the event is also intended to support community causes and provide networking opportunities for small and startup businesses. 

The event website says, “On Juneteenth, we recommit ourselves to the work of equity, equality, and justice” while celebrating “the centuries of struggle, courage, and hope” that helped advance civil rights and opportunity. 

The city proclamation notes that Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of slavery more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. 

Author

  • Teresa Sargeant has been with The Apopka Chief for over 10 years.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Suggested Articles

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted