Apopka Tiny Mites Cheer team wins national title

The Apopka Blue Darters Pop Warner Tiny Mites cheer team made its way to Charlotte, North Carolina for a second year in a row to capture another national championship. They placed first in the Mid-Florida and regional competitions, then solidified themselves as the best tiny mite cheer team in the nation.

The little Darters finished nationals with a score of 93.5, nearly six points higher than the second-place team. They were able to pull this off with just three returning athletes and 12 new ones. They even ran through obstacles, like losing their top flyer two days before regionals.

Two-year cheer coordinator and coach Sheronda Wright still feels the shock from winning her second straight title.

“I am extremely proud of my Tiny Mites—the resilience they showed and the confidence they displayed walking into nationals, especially after having to adjust their routine just two days before competition, was truly remarkable,” she said.

Stepping up at regionals and nationals was Mariah Noel, who hadn’t been a flyer before. They also had their base, Ryan Vernitus, change positions five times in two weeks, and the coaches admire her resilience through that as a young athlete.

“The girls fought so hard, I truly didn’t think I could get this much out of them and I did.” Wright said with a laugh. “It just feels unreal to be national champions, I feel blessed.”

The Blue Darters future cheer teams are in good hands, with their youngest group achieving the highest honors in back-to-back seasons.