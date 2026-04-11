Apopka softball extends win streak on fairy tale senior night

Vinnie Cammarano Apopka softball seniors families and coaches come together for a group senior night photo

Apopka softball’s senior night couldn’t have been scripted any better.

On a night meant to celebrate one of the largest and tight-knit classes in program history, the Blue Darters (14-4) delivered a dominant, 15-0, three-inning win over Bishop Moore (9-6).

Shylah Pino drills her first at bat into the outfield

Apopka honored 11 seniors before first pitch — Ava Millspaugh, Riley Ford, Haylee Thames, Hagan McGatlin, Taylor Smith, Sydney Bartkin, Alicia Lopez, Alezia Hatcher, Mia Aeschilman, Victoria Shaw and Shylah Pino — a group that has grown up together and helped continue the standard of excellence within the program.

From the opening inning, it was clear the night would belong to them.

Aeschilman got the start in the circle and set the tone immediately. After allowing a leadoff hit, she responded by blowing past three straight batters for consecutive strikeouts.

Mia Aeschilman whips in a pitch in the first inning, finishes the frame and her outing with three strikeouts

The offense followed with an explosive response.

Pino, who has been a catalyst all season, opened the bottom of the first with a single and quickly stole second. After advancing to third, she came home on a groundout, igniting what would become a long inning.

Pino credited her success to preparation and the bond within the team.

“Taking warmups seriously and staying focused in the game has really helped me,” she said. “Playing with my teammates means everything. If you’re down, they always have your back. Being a Blue Darter holds so many memories and so much pride.”

With traffic building on the bases, Ford lined a hit up the baseline before Hatcher delivered one of her three big swings of the night – a double to right field that scored Smith and Bartkin.

Alezia Hatcher hits the popular ‘Zombieland’ Celebration after her 2 RBI double in the first inning

Victoria Shaw hits the ‘Zombieland’ celebration after her two RBI double in the first inning

Haylee Thames hits a double into the gap that rolls to the fence and does a happy dance on second base

Shaw kept it rolling, driving a double deep to right to clear the bases and stretch the lead to 5-0. After Thames added another double in the gap, McGatlin walked and Pino picked up her second hit of the inning. Lopez capped the frame with a sharp single up the middle to drive in two more runs and give Apopka a commanding 7-0 lead.

Shylah Pino backs up Alicia Lopez’s dive attempt at a groundball, and guns the ball to first

“We had the entire senior lineup out there,” head coach Mike MacWithey said. “They did everything they had to do. We threw all three pitchers in three innings, all hitters hit — everybody did their job. It was just… priceless.”

Millspaugh took over in the second inning and struck out two batters while working around a walk, keeping Bishop Moore off the board. In the third, Bartkin closed things out, inducing three straight groundouts in a clean inning to maintain the shutout.

Millspaugh, coming off a complete game against a top-ranked opponent just a day earlier, reflected on the legacy of the program.

Vinnie Cammarano Ava Millspaugh comes off the field after her no hit, 2 strikeout inning

“It means a lot because I grew up watching these girls and players before us,” she said. “To carry on that legacy and play with girls I’ve known since I was little — it’s really special.”

The offense delivered another surge to end the game early.

Hatcher opened the third with another hit, and Shaw followed with a hard shot back up the middle. After Thames moved the runners up, McGatlin ripped a double into the gap to bring both home and extend the lead to 9-0.

Taylor Smith runs across home plate with Sydney Bartkin right on her tail in the first inning

Sydney Bartkin looks at the catcher for the pitch call in the third inning

The floodgates opened.

Pino dropped down a perfect bunt, Lopez drove in another run, and Smith added an RBI of her own. With the bases loaded again, Apopka continued to capitalize — taking advantage of contact hits and defensive miscues to push the score to 13-0.

Ford and Hatcher came across on passed balls to cap the scoring and seal the 15-0 mercy-rule victory, bringing senior night to a perfect close.

The senior lineup produced 13 hits while allowing just one. Hatcher led the way with a perfect 3-for-3 performance, driving in three runs and scoring three times. Pino added three hits and two runs, while Lopez and Shaw each drove in three runs of their own.

MacWithey reflected on the win in the context of his long career in the sport.

Riley Ford hits a ball up the third base line to score Shylah Pino from third

“This is year 42, and I don’t remember ever having 11 seniors,” he said. “And you could see it tonight — there wasn’t a player out there that didn’t deserve to be out there. They’re all quality varsity players. We thank God for them. We don’t take that for granted.”

He said the group delivered when the program really needed it.

“They came in as freshmen replacing a senior group that went to the state finals,” MacWithey said. “And the blessings just keep coming here at Apopka. You put together hard work, a plan, and you develop them — and this is what you get.”

For the players, the night carried deep meaning.

Vinnie Cammarano Alicia Lopez at the plate moves Shylah Pino to third in the first inning, finishes with 2 hits and 3 RBIs

“Being able to have the Blue Darter name on our chest means everything to me,” Alicia Lopez said. “Senior night made me realize we only have a few games left with these girls. I love every single one of them. It was very emotional, but very exciting to play with them.”

Smith, who will continue her career at the University of North Carolina, said her time at Apopka shaped her as both a player and a leader.

“I learned how to be a leader by understanding what different people need,” she said. “I’m so sad to leave — this has been the biggest part of my life. I’m so thankful for everything.”

For Aeschilman, the season has been about appreciation.

“This is my last year playing softball, so I’ve just been trying to give it all my heart,” she said. “I’m so grateful I get to go out there and have fun every time, playing with these girls. We’ve grown up together. I love them.”

The win also capped off an impressive eight-game stretch for Apopka, coming one day after a 7-2 victory over one of the top teams in the state, The First Academy (14-2).

“Our goal is a state championship,” MacWithey said. “We’ve got the seniors, the leadership, the dedication — everything is there. The pathway is laid out. Now it’s just about going and taking it.”

More senior night photos below!

Blue Darters softball poses after their 3 inning, 15 run obliteration of Bishop Moore on senior night