Apopka softball cuts ribbon to open field and season 

Vinnie Cammarano Mayor Brian Nelson and Coach Mike MacWhithey speak at the ribbon cutting

The Apopka softball team opened its 2026 season with a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony Friday night on a new field behind the high school. The event featured Mayor Bryan Nelson taking the first at-bat against star senior pitcher Ava Millspaugh, before the blue and gray exhibition game between the JV and varsity teams.

The ceremony opened with head coach Mike MacWithey expressing his gratitude to the consistent support from the fans and the city. He also welcomed back some important Blue Darter alumni from the past three decades.

Gabriella Cirilo (2018), Julia Wright (2016), Emily Pelletier (2015), Ashley Acker (2014), Kaley Owen (2009), Rachel Hodges (2004) and Mariah Cobb McCollough (1998) all shared their appreciation for what being a Blue Darter meant to them and helped them achieve in their lives after high school. They also gave the girls on the team words of wisdom.

Nelson also shared his love of the softball team, then cut the ribbon with MacWithey. Shortly after, his preparation began for his first at-bat in 15 years as he scouted starting pitcher Millspaugh during her warmup.

Vinnie Cammarano Mayor Brian Nelson whiffs on Ava Millspaugh’s fastball down the middle

He stepped to the plate eager to rip one out of the park, but Millspaugh zipped four pitches past his swinging bat. The blue and gray exhibition game followed as the girls and fans had fun in the friendly battle. This match was in preparation for their preseason game on Monday, and it paid off as the Blue Darters beat Ponchatoula 8-4 on their new field.

Apopka is in line for another big season after winning 22 games last year, including a game in the regional tournament. They are returning 10 seniors and have elite talent all over the field.

Their pitching trio of Millspaugh, Sydney Bartkin, and Mia Aeschilman returns after allowing an average of just 3.15 runs last season and pitching four no-hitters.

The dominance on the mound was joined by red-hot hitting all season. UNC commit Taylor Smith returns from her 13 homerun and 44 RBI season, where she hit .487 at the plate and helped the Darters average 11 runs per game. Shylah Pinto was a flash on the diamond, stealing 38 bases.

Vinnie Cammarano Ava Millspaugh, Mayor Brian Nelson, and Alezia Hatcher pose after ceremonial first at-bat

After only playing half the season, first baseman and outfielder Victoria Shaw returns as a commit to the Florida Southern Moccasins. She returned with a bang in their preseason game against Ponchatoula, when she stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and smashed a grand slam.

Apopka’s season opener will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Seminole High School against the Seminoles. The Blue Darters’ home opener is at 7 p.m. Thursday against Foundation Academy and opens a five-game homestand.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters softball warms up for their exhibition game

Vinnie Cammarano Mayor Nelson gets blindfolded for the first pitch