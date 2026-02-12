Our Sales Department is Open New Year's Day 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Service & Parts Will be Closed January 1st
It's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PMIt's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PM

X

Get Our Weekly Newsletter

Local news delivered right to your inbox

Subscription Form

Become a Member!

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this work possible.

Apopka softball cuts ribbon to open field and season 

Vinnie Cammarano

February 12, 2026 | 11:54 am
Set as preferred Google News Source
Mayor Brian Nelson and Coach Mike MacWhithey cut the ribbon on the Apopka Softball field
Mayor Brian Nelson and Coach Mike MacWhithey cut the ribbon on the Apopka Softball field

Vinnie Cammarano

Key Points

Mayor Brian Nelson and Coach Mike MacWhithey speak at the ribbon cutting
Vinnie Cammarano Mayor Brian Nelson and Coach Mike MacWhithey speak at the ribbon cutting

The Apopka softball team opened its 2026 season with a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony Friday night on a new field behind the high school. The event featured Mayor Bryan Nelson taking the first at-bat against star senior pitcher Ava Millspaugh, before the blue and gray exhibition game between the JV and varsity teams. 

The ceremony opened with head coach Mike MacWithey expressing his gratitude to the consistent support from the fans and the city. He also welcomed back some important Blue Darter alumni from the past three decades. 

Gabriella Cirilo (2018), Julia Wright (2016), Emily Pelletier (2015), Ashley Acker (2014), Kaley Owen (2009), Rachel Hodges (2004) and Mariah Cobb McCollough (1998) all shared their appreciation for what being a Blue Darter meant to them and helped them achieve in their lives after high school. They also gave the girls on the team words of wisdom. 

Nelson also shared his love of the softball team, then cut the ribbon with MacWithey. Shortly after, his preparation began for his first at-bat in 15 years as he scouted starting pitcher Millspaugh during her warmup.  

Mayor Brian Nelson whiffs on Ava Millspaugh's fastball down the middle
Vinnie Cammarano Mayor Brian Nelson whiffs on Ava Millspaugh’s fastball down the middle

He stepped to the plate eager to rip one out of the park, but Millspaugh zipped four pitches past his swinging bat. The blue and gray exhibition game followed as the girls and fans had fun in the friendly battle. This match was in preparation for their preseason game on Monday, and it paid off as the Blue Darters beat Ponchatoula 8-4 on their new field. 

Apopka is in line for another big season after winning 22 games last year, including a game in the regional tournament. They are returning 10 seniors and have elite talent all over the field.  

Their pitching trio of Millspaugh, Sydney Bartkin, and Mia Aeschilman returns after allowing an average of just 3.15 runs last season and pitching four no-hitters.  

The dominance on the mound was joined by red-hot hitting all season. UNC commit Taylor Smith returns from her 13 homerun and 44 RBI season, where she hit .487 at the plate and helped the Darters average 11 runs per game. Shylah Pinto was a flash on the diamond, stealing 38 bases. 

Ava Millspaugh, Mayor Brian Nelson, and Alezia Hatcher pose after ceremonial first at-bat
Vinnie Cammarano Ava Millspaugh, Mayor Brian Nelson, and Alezia Hatcher pose after ceremonial first at-bat

After only playing half the season, first baseman and outfielder Victoria Shaw returns as a commit to the Florida Southern Moccasins. She returned with a bang in their preseason game against Ponchatoula, when she stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and smashed a grand slam. 

Apopka’s season opener will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Seminole High School against the Seminoles. The Blue Darters’ home opener is at 7 p.m. Thursday against Foundation Academy and opens a five-game homestand.  

Blue Darters softball warms up for their exhibition game
Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters softball warms up for their exhibition game
Mayor Nelson gets blindfolded for the first pitch
Vinnie Cammarano Mayor Nelson gets blindfolded for the first pitch

Author

  • Vincent 'Vinnie' Cammarano was born and raised in New Jersey and is a graduate from Full Sail: Dan Patrick's School of Sportscasting. He has a lifelong background of playing and working in sports, and is the sports reporter for the Apopka Chief. He commentates basketball and other sports on the side, and analyzes professional sports in his free time.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Suggested Articles

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments