Apopka soccer coach pursues next career step

When Tino Sangster arrived at Apopka High School two years ago, his goal was to bring together players from different backgrounds, different clubs and different styles of play into one team.

Now, after two seasons leading the Blue Darters girls soccer program, Sangster is moving on to pursue opportunities at the collegiate, MLS Next and potentially international levels, closing a chapter that helped shape both the program and his own development as a coach.

In two seasons at Apopka, Sangster compiled a 17-17-1 record and guided the Blue Darters to consecutive district championship game appearances. Both postseason runs ended against nationally ranked Lake Mary, one of Florida’s perennial powers. Along the way, he helped five players continue their careers at the collegiate level.

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Looking back, Sangster said his favorite part of coaching at Apopka was building a team culture among athletes who arrived with different soccer experiences.

Vinnie Cammarano Coaches Tino Sangster and Joe Chandler watch their team in a game from last season.

“My favorite part about Apopka was getting the girls together,” Sangster said. “Some players came from different clubs with different styles of play. The biggest thing for me was getting everybody on the same page, understanding their roles and responsibilities, and putting together a team that could compete.”

While district title appearances highlighted both seasons, Sangster points to a stretch midway through the 2025-26 campaign as his favorite memory.

After opening the season 3-5, the Blue Darters responded with a four-game winning streak that reignited their season.

“That was a turning point for us,” Sangster said. “We came back off that losing streak and just caught fire. It showed the resilience of the players and how they stuck with it. Even when things weren’t going their way, they didn’t fold. They kept grinding. I think that built confidence and helped propel us forward.”

The experience also changed how Sangster views coaching.

As he continued earning advanced coaching licenses and learning from mentors across the game, he began shifting away from a traditional top-down coaching style toward a more collaborative approach.

“I learned a lot about myself,” Sangster said. “One of the biggest lessons was that we have to co-create with players. It’s not just me telling them what to do. We have to work together.”

That philosophy became a staple of his program.

Apopka girls pregame huddle against Hagerty last season.

During matches, Sangster regularly sought input from players throughout the field, especially team leaders in defense, midfield and attack. He believes the athletes often provide valuable information that coaches cannot see from the sideline.

“You can come in with a game plan, but the players are the ones out there,” Sangster said. “They’re in those situations. They’re seeing things happen in real time. It’s valuable information because they’re going to tell you the truth about what’s happening on the field.”

Sangster credits much of that growth to coaching mentors he met throughout his career, including academy coach Megan McCormick in St. Louis, who helped shape his views on collaboration and player development.

Now, he hopes to apply those lessons at higher levels of the game.

At 40 years old, Sangster recently earned his U.S. Soccer B license, a significant milestone that allows him to pursue advanced coaching opportunities. His next goal is obtaining an A license, one of the highest coaching certifications available.

“The information I got through the B License was incredible,” Sangster said. “It helped me recognize situations better and understand how to improve players. The next step is getting my A License.”

Before that can happen, Sangster hopes to secure a position with a high-level club, college program or professional pathway organization.

His ultimate dream, however, involves representing his home country.

“To be honest, getting called up from Jamaica would be awesome,” Sangster said. “I’ve spoken with people there and my resume is being reviewed. Fingers crossed.”

Sangster said he would welcome opportunities with Jamaica’s youth national teams, though he is equally interested in coaching within MLS Next, college soccer or other elite development environments like the ECNL.

“I just want to keep building my resume, keep helping players develop, win games and continue growing as a coach,” he said.

Through every step of that process, Sangster says family has been his biggest source of support.

“My wife sacrifices a lot so I can pursue these coaching credentials,” he said. “She’s a huge reason why I’m able to do this.”

Coach Tino Sangster and Joe Chandler coaching earlier in the season.

Sangster was praised by Joe Chandler, who coached tightly alongside him the past two seasons.

“Coach Tino is a dedicated leader who genuinely cares about his players and the team.” Chandler said. “He is consistently prepared with a game plan designed to help his players succeed and put the team in the best position to win and players greatest opportunity for success. It was a pleasure learning so much from Tino the last few years.”

As he prepares for the next chapter, Sangster made sure to thank the many people who helped him along the way, including former club director Naji Khouri, assistant coach Joe Chandler, mentors Ashton Baptiste and Rodney Rupert, and Malcolm Alexis, who gave him his first coaching opportunity before he even earned a license.

Most importantly, he thanked the players who trusted him during his time at Apopka.

“I appreciate the players for being willing to listen to a young coach and trust my leadership,” Sangster said. “They followed what we were trying to do and helped us get results.”

The relationship, he said, was a two-way street.

“As much as I was teaching them, they were teaching me too,” Sangster said. “It was a good experience. I learned a lot from the players, the coaches and everybody involved.”

Though his next destination remains undecided, Sangster leaves Apopka confident that the experiences of the past two seasons have prepared him for whatever opportunity comes next.