Apopka seniors donate Christmas gifts to 131 children

The Apopka Progressive Seniors Club delivered Christmas joy to 131 Head Start children Tuesday at the John H. Bridges Community Center.

“The Christmas toy giveaway hosted by the Apopka Progressive Seniors is an annual event that spreads Christmas joy and love to children and their families that are less fortunate,” center supervisor John Latimer Jr. said. “Santa Claus makes a point to come to John Bridges early in the month so the kids can receive one gift from them in person.”

David Rucker, who performed as Santa Claus, delivered the toys during the club’s Christmas celebration, attended by over 100 guests. Williams and the drive co-chair, Van Carter, had encouraged each senior to donate a toy or a gift card to purchase a toy.

Sarah Merly David Rucker—better known as Santa Claus—delivers Christmas cheer.

“We tried to purchase one toy — at least one toy — for each student in the Head Start program ages 3 to 5, a unisex educational toy, just to make sure that each child has a gift for Christmas,” toy drive co-chair Yvonne Williams said.

Carter said this is the seventh or eighth year the seniors club has organized a Christmas toy drive.

“It just gives you a good feeling to be able to do something for someone during Christmas time, and the kids are such a joy,” Carter said.

Sarah Merly Children from Head Start receive their presents from the Apopka Progressive Seniors Club.

According to the Head Start website, Head Start is a federal program designed for preschool children from low-income families. Head Start children receive meals and health care while developing social skills.

“The children and families get in the Christmas spirit because of the love they receive before Christmas Day,” Latimer said.