Apopka residents win gold at national senior games

Apopka natives Cheryl “Cee” Hagins and her husband Will, returned from the 2025 National Senior Games in Des Moines, Iowa, with medals and top finishes in their respective events.

Cee Hagins, a 1986 graduate of Apopka High School, captured gold in the women’s 55–59 age division in powerlifting and also placed third overall. Her lifts included a 300-pound squat, 140-pound bench press, and 310-pound deadlift. The results secured her a spot on the overall podium in her first appearance at the national level.

“I’ve only been training for less than two years, and to be here, standing on a national podium—it’s surreal,” Hagins said in a press release. “There were so many amazing lifters out there, but I’m proud to have represented Florida.”

Her husband, Will Hagins, also made his national debut, competing in the men’s 55–59 sprint division. He placed fourth in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 50-meter dash, with both races decided by narrow margins.

According to the press release, the Hagins have been married for 25 years and are known locally for their involvement in health and fitness. Beyond athletics, they work as Medicare health insurance brokers and operate ICEE Fitness Training, where they promote active lifestyles for older adults.

For the couple, the National Senior Games were about more than results.

“This wasn’t just about medals,” Cheryl said. “It was about showing what’s possible when you stay committed to your goals and your health.”

The Hagins plan to continue competing and serving their community using their platform to encourage active aging and healthy living for all.

“We believe in living with purpose and helping others do the same—whether through fitness, faith, or making confident choices.”