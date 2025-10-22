Apopka residents vote for top 4 barbecue spots in city

During this year’s Best of Apopka contest, readers sent in 127 votes for BBQ contenders — and Sonny’s took first place. Papa Diesel’s BBQ, Miller’s Ale House and TBG BBQ followed in second, third and fourth, respectively.

The Apopka Chief also used Yelp, Facebook, Google reviews and staff knowledge to compile this list of local barbecue treasures. Thank you for supporting your community with your votes!

First Place: Sonny’s BBQ

First-place winner Sonny’s BBQ originally opened in 1968 in Gainesville but has since spread throughout the southern United States.

“I tried the new corn cake pulled pork,” Anthony T. said on Yelp. “Wow, the flavor of that corn cake was great! The slaw and pulled pork complemented each other very well.”

The corn cake pulled pork is one of several entrees featured in Porktoberfest, which runs throughout the month. The celebration honors Sonny’s Guinness World Record for the “Largest Serving of Pulled Pork,” according to a press release.

“Pork isn’t just food to us—it’s tradition, celebration, and the flavor that brings people together,” Sonny’s head pitmaster Shannon Snell said in the release. “With decades under the belt of perfecting our craft, Porktoberfest is our way of thanking guests for trusting us with their BBQ experience while showcasing the signature pulled pork creations that build our legacy.”

Courtesy of Sonny's BBQ Members of Sonny’s rewards program can get buy one, get one free pulled pork sandwiches now through Sunday.

Through Nov. 2, Sonny’s guests may redeem exclusive Porktoberfest discounts by joining the chain’s free rewards program. The current deal, BOGO pulled pork sandwiches, runs through Sunday.

Location: 2210 E Semoran Boulevard

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

Second Place: Papa Diesel’s BBQ

Sarah Merly Papa Diesel’s BBQ started as a food truck in Altamonte Springs.

Coming in second place is Papa Diesel’s BBQ, which started as a family-owned food truck in Altamonte Springs. According to customers, the family-owned atmosphere permeates the brick-and-mortar location as well.

“[T]he service was great, looked to be a family run joint as there were little ones serving and waiting on us at the register,” Google local guide Honestly HearMeOut said. “I love this idea, teaching the next generation!!”

Newcomers can split (or not) the Diesel Sampler, which includes a quarter pound of slow-smoked brisket, ribs, pulled pork, sausage and wings. Other signature offerings include Diesel fries, brisket chili and brussels sprouts with bacon.

“The brisket and the chicken? Unreal,” James T. said on Yelp. “Fall-apart tender, smoky, and so flavorful that sauce isn’t even necessary — though their sauce is phenomenal too. Every bite felt like a warm hug from someone who knows their way around a smoker and a kitchen full of soul.”

Location: 464 S Hunt Club Boulevard

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun.

Third Place: Miller’s Ale House

Sarah Merly Miller’s Ale House is located at 505 E Main St.

Opening in 1988 in Jupiter, Miller’s Ale House serves a variety of sports bar food. But Miller’s barbecue baby back ribs, pork osso buco and more ranked it third place in the BBQ category.

“We love our Apopka Miller’s Ale House!” Google local guide Patti Howell said in her review. “Brent the manager is hands on and Jennifer our server is so nice and attentive. Mom and I went after church and had the prime rib and chicken fajitas!”

Although many entrees receive great reviews, many guests primarily praise the customer service in their feedback for the restaurant.

“I came into Miller’s to enjoy a few drinks, and I was truly impressed by the bartender, Amanda,” Lisa M. said on Yelp. “She was incredibly attentive, made sure I got everything I asked for, and maintained one of the friendliest attitudes I’ve seen in the service industry.”

Lisa said two guests falsely accused Amanda of discrimination, since she was implementing the drink limit policy. But Amanda maintained her poise.

“Amanda handled a tough situation with grace and professionalism, and she absolutely deserves to be recognized for it,” Lisa M. said. “Miller’s is lucky to have her!”

Location: 505 E Main Street

Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-midnight Sun.

Runner-up: TBG BBQ

The runner-up in the BBQ category, Two Black Guys (TBG) BBQ also enjoys glowing reviews from its fans.

“We had the fried green tomato[e]s to start and it was incredible,” Robin VanMeter said on Facebook. “HOWEVER, it did not prepare us for the absolute life changing brisket and smoked pork we had after. I am not sure if I am excited or nervous that this food truck is so close to our house knowing I have found the best kept secret in Orange County.”

TBG offers all the BBQ classics, but those wanting more unique flavors can also try the squash casserole and the banana pudding poke cake.

“The brisket sandwich was absolutely delicious – juicy, tender, and full of smoky flavor,” Jami L. said on Yelp. “The collard greens, fried okra, and Brussels sprouts were all tasty and well-seasoned. As for the mac and cheese… It [w]as so tasty, I forgot to take a picture.”

Location: 2214 West Road

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.