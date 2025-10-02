Apopka resident wins Clay Springs Teacher of the Year

Clay Springs Elementary named Tracey Scurrah Teacher of the Year in early September.

“It’s just an honor to be nominated for the teacher of the year from my school,” Scurrah said in a phone interview. “I’m kind of blown away by the support and the appreciation I’ve been shown.”

The nomination process began toward the end of August. Scurrah said she found out she won while she was teaching fourth grade art.

“I was like, ‘What? Are you kidding me?” Scurrah said. “All the kids were like, ‘Wooo!’ and yelling and cheering and everything, and they were all excited.”

Scurrah did not anticipate becoming an art teacher after she graduated from Florida State University with a degree in social work. But she did have a passion for creativity.

“I grew up around an art-loving grandfather, and he’s the one who influenced me to love and appreciate art,” Scurrah said. “I saw how much he loved painting and drawing, and I wanted to do the same thing, so I did a lot of art on my own time.”

After she started her career in social work, Scurrah transitioned to customer service management at an Apopka greenhouse. She joined OCPS in 2015, when her son was in fourth grade at Clay Springs.

“I was very, very involved and on campus a lot, and the principal at the time, Patty Weisbach, told me she was looking for a paraprofessional position in PE or art,” Scurrah said.

Scurrah served in a paraprofessional position before receiving a promotion to the role of art teacher in 2019. Some of her favorite projects to teach inside the classroom include self-portraits and Model Magic dragons, though Scurrah also regularly showcases other art projects her students have pursued.

Courtesy of Jessica Smith Tracey Scurrah started as a paraprofessional at Clay Springs Elementary School in 2015.

“In her role as our dedicated art teacher, Ms. Scurrah transforms our school hallways into a living gallery by organizing and rotating displays of student artwork from all grade levels throughout the year,” principal Jessica Smith said in a Sept. 5 letter of recommendation. “At schoolwide events, such as ‘Say Hello’ week and Multicultural Night, she collaborates seamlessly with staff to provide meaningful and vibrant art displays that enhance these important celebrations.”

Scurrah also serves as set designer and props creator for Clay Springs’ annual musicals. Beyond the classroom, she exhibits her students’ work at events like the Apopka Art & Foliage Festival in collaboration with the Creative Hub of Apopka.

“Her dedication to excellence is further reflected in the success of her students,” Smith said. “Under her guidance, two Clay Springs students were honored winners of the Orange County Utilities Water Conservation Art Contest, with their artwork featured in the official calendar in both 2023 and 2025.”

Scurrah said working as an art teacher has been her most rewarding job.

“I can’t think of anything else I’d rather be doing,” Scurrah said. “Seeing the kids’ eyes light up when they have their ‘a-ha’ moments, especially the ones if they struggle with doing art in the past, and just watching them grow in their skills and their confidence and their abilities from year to year…I love being able to watch that transition from kindergarten all the way through to fifth grade.”