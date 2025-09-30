Apopka resident releases debut novel

Longtime Apopka resident Samuel Shapiro recently released his debut novel “The Unforgettable Night,” a thriller inspired by fraternity life at Shapiro’s alma mater, the University of Georgia.

“It will make you feel like you’re a college kid again,” Shapiro said. “To me, those [were] the best years of my life, because you were free.”

Shapiro’s novel follows the story of sophomore Samuel Richardson, whom the book’s teaser describes as “a good-looking fraternity boy living a typical college life, aspiring to graduate and become a lawyer someday.” But after Richardson stumbles into a love triangle, one of the girls he loves is found dead—seemingly at his own hands.

Sarah Merly Samuel Shapiro is a proud member of the Central Florida Bulldawg Club.

Shapiro started writing his novel four years ago, when he wrote about a dream he had in the middle of the night. After he wrote three chapters on his computer, his wife and mother both approved of his writing.

“The next thing I knew, I started just typing away and typing away,” Shapiro said. “About six to nine months later, it was completed.”

“The Unforgettable Night” arrived on Amazon on Aug. 19. Although Shapiro said his book could serve as a cautionary tale, Shapiro said his novel’s ‘80s pop culture references and portrayal of college life will also bring nostalgia to older generations.

“You’ll feel that atmosphere [of] being a young sophomore at the University of Georgia, trying to struggle, trying to figure things out, going through love, going through parties, going to football games,” Shapiro said.

Although Shapiro visits Georgia annually, he is also an Apopka resident of about 30 years and a proud member of the Central Florida Bulldawg Club. He hopes each reader, regardless of his alma mater, will relate to his portrayal of college life and growing up.