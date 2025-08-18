Apopka power outage affects approximately 1,900 customers

A Saturday storm downed four power poles and caused approximately 1,900 Duke Energy customers in Apopka to lose power, according to Duke Energy.

The outage occurred at 5:48 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16. The Apopka Police Department then received a notification of downed power lines in the area of Park Avenue and Votaw Road and arrived at the scene to assist Duke Energy.

The APD did not receive any reports of damage related to the incident and did not close any roads.

“Our system was able to immediately re-route approximately 670 customers,” Duke Energy said in a statement to The Apopka Chief.

Facebook user Margarita Molano-Rivillas posted two videos of the downed power lines near Dream Lake Elementary School at 7:41 p.m. User Janna James commented on the videos, warning that the lights were down at the intersection of 436 and Thompson Road.

By 1:49 a.m. on Aug. 17, 870 customers had power again. The remaining customers, approximately 390, had power restored at 2:01 a.m. Sunday.

As of Monday morning, power workers were still repairing the power lines and poles near Dream Lake Elementary School and had closed the sidewalk to pedestrian traffic.



