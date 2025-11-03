Apopka Pop Warner continues championship reign

After another successful season for the Pop Warner Blue Darters, they saw three of their teams play on Saturday for the Mid-Florida Championship.

The 6U Apopka flag team came into the championship fired up after their semifinal win against Lake Brantley. They used up all the energy they had and ran wild on the Oviedo High School field. The little Darters were too quick, scurrying for four touchdown runs en route to a 26-18 win and their first ever championship.

Vinnie Cammarano 6U Blue Darters flag. (L-R, Kyle Howard Jr, Noah Pimental, Reginald Smith Jr., Blaise Wood, Amoi Chandler, and Raheem Smith. Jessiah Lowery also on the team)

The 10U team made the Mid-Florida Championship after a 21-0 win in the semifinal round, but their run came to an end with a loss to Haggerty, 27-0.

The 13U team, which has been in the past five championship games, faced Edgewater in a hard-fought battle. After beating them in week 2 by a low score of 14-6, their meeting for the championship followed a very similar script.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters swarm the Eagles ballcarrier, force safety

Late in the fourth quarter, an Eagle returner struggled to scoop up the ball on a great punt by Apopka. A flock of Blue Darters swarmed the ball carrier and brought him down near the goal line. Within a couple plays, the Apopka front broke through and jumped the ballcarrier in the end zone for a safety.

Up 2-0, this gave the Blue Darters the juice they needed. Right off the safety punt, Cayden Dixon caught the ball and bolted left through a lane. In no time, he found space flying up the sideline past the kicker for the first touchdown of the game.

In the second quarter, there was an errant throw by Apopka’s QB taken away by Edgewater for a pick six to tighten the game. But on the next drive, Kaden Willis answered with a carry into the endzone for the 14-6 lead into half.

Vinnie Cammarano Cayden Dixon finds open space for a punt return to the house

After the defensive first half from both teams, neither budged. Especially Apopka’s big #99, Jason Marshall III, playing defensive end. He was a force to be reckoned with throughout the game, especially in the second half.

With just over a minute left in the third quarter and Edgewater knocking on the door of the red zone, Marshall forced his way through two blockers and jumped in the face of the Eagle running back. With his helmet popping off, he ripped the ball out of the carrier’s hands and fell to the ground with it. In immediate celebration, it was Blue Darters ball.

Jason Marshall III comes away with the ball

A drive later halfway through the fourth, he did it again. Edgewater’s running back tried to bounce a carry outside, not realizing the speed of Marshall on his tail. As another Blue Darter joined Marshall on the hit, he ripped out the ball – this time, with his helmet on and room to run.

Rumbling down the Edgewater sideline with the ball, he was finally hit after 20 yards but that didn’t stop him. He kept moving through defenders like a freight train for another 20, until finally being brought down past midfield.

Vinnie Cammarano Jason Marshall III Rumbling through tackles down the field

This sent the Blue Darter crowd into a roar, but the game was not over. After a turnover on downs, the defense had to make one more stand, this time at the goal line with a minute and a half to go. Two huge stops in the backfield forced a third down.

Edgewater’s QB threw a slant across the middle, right into the hands of both his wide receiver and the cornerback. In a mid-air fight for possession, Apopka’s Prince Stephens popped up out of the scuffle, raising the ball for everyone to see and sprinting off toward the sideline. It was ruled an interception to seal the win, and the Blue Darters gathered in victory formation.

The team ran off the field in celebration for the trophy. Each player touched it and was awarded a championship ring.

Vinnie Cammarano Prince Stephens celebrates game-winning interception

Coach Cedric Bryant felt proud achieving his second straight championship.

“Feels very good to get this one. A lot of adversity during the game, but at the end of the day our boys stuck together, hung in there and never gave up.” Bryant said. “That’s what we preach! Now we are on to our back-to-back regional championship.”

Bryant knows the work isn’t finished for the young squad.

“Next week we’re going to continue to practice and work on the small things, grind each day at a time. These players got long careers ahead.”

The regional championships will take place on Nov. 22, place and date is to be determined.

Vinnie Cammarano Mid-Florida championship ring

Vinnie Cammarano Mid-Florida Championship Trophy

Vinnie Cammarano Kaden Willis blasts into the end zone to go up 8