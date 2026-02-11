Apopka police investigating mayoral candidate altercation 

The Apopka Police Department (APD) is investigating an incident between mayoral candidates Christine Moore and Nick Nesta, their campaign workers, and family members following a campaign event.

The episode occurred Feb. 5 at the Farmworker Association of Florida’s Apopka headquarters, where the organization hosted candidates for mayor and council seats 1, 2 and 4.

Both Nesta and Moore declined Apopka Chief requests for a detailed account of what transpired, but a since-deleted video Moore posted online explained some of the context.

“Before tonight’s debate at the Farmworker Association, I wanted to talk to him and express my deep, deep disappointment about his conduct with a peer,” Moore said in the video obtained by the Chief. “Instead of a constructive exchange, which is what I wanted, Mr. Nesta and his entourage responded very aggressively and then contacted the police.”

Moore pointed to Nesta’s involvement in what she called “ghostwriting” complaints against City Commissioner Nadia Anderson.

The day before, at the Feb. 4 City Council meeting, Anderson had accused Nesta of helping draft complaints to challenge both her residency as a city commissioner and her real estate license. She read from a series of 2024 emails, including one in which Nesta allegedly wrote, “Please do not share this doc with anyone or tell anyone that I assisted you in this effort.”

In the since-deleted video, Moore said going after Anderson in her professional capacity crossed a line.

“Disturbing facts came to light that Commissioner Nesta was involved in ghostwriting all the complaints to remove Nadia Anderson from office and a complaint against her professional real estate license, which would basically run her into bankruptcy,” Moore said. “Mr. Nesta’s involvement is really, really troubling to me. He’s a sitting commissioner and a mayoral candidate personally targeting a colleague’s livelihood.”

Moore said Apopka’s political climate is too focused on personal attacks and social media disputes.

“Apopka, we are so much better than this,” she said in the video. “This era of social media insults is juvenile. It is mean-spirited, and it’s got to end.”

In response to the Chief’s request for comment, Moore reiterated that she approached Nesta with the intention of having a civil conversation.

“I got three words out before he reacted aggressively,” she said. “He called the police instead of engaging in the civil conversation. That’s not what leaders do.”

Nesta’s campaign said it was a family member who called the police, not the candidate himself, and declined to comment directly on the incident while providing a statement to the Chief.

“It is important to note that much of the recent social media discussion appears to shift attention away from the substantive issues facing our community,” the statement said. “Of particular relevance is the ongoing residency-related litigation involving Commissioner Moore, which is currently before the courts.”

The campaign said Nesta wants the race centered on issues such as high utility costs, infrastructure planning, managing growth and restoring trust in government.

“Unnecessary controversy diverts focus from these priorities, and the voters deserve a campaign centered on solutions rather than drama,” the statement said.

APD declined to comment on the incident, citing its ongoing investigation.