Velazquez seeks to overturn advance legal fees policy

The Apopka City Council descended into a heated debate Wednesday as a motion to reconsider a controversial legal fee policy sparked allegations of political cowardice, social media bullying, and internal “conspiracy” among elected officials.

During her council report, Commissioner Diane Velazquez motioned to reconsider a resolution that allows advancing up to $5,000 per case to elected officials facing civil or administrative proceedings related to their role in office. If the official loses the case or is not cleared, that person must pay the city back.

“I would like to rescind my initial vote on this,” Velazquez said. “The reason for it is that the public — and I have very strong support from different constituents — have all asked me to reconsider my vote. They do not want city tax funds to pay for anyone’s — and that includes all of us — to pay upfront for legal fees.”

She clarified that while she supports reimbursement if a member is found not guilty, her constituents largely oppose advancing the funds.

Velazquez originally supported the measure in a 3-1 policy vote at the Jan. 21 meeting.

Since that day, constituents contacted Velazquez in multiple ways asking her to “reconsider” her vote.

City attorney Cliff Shepard explained to Velazquez that there would first be a motion to reconsider the issue, which, if approved, could be followed by a motion to overturn the policy.

Velazquez’s motion to reconsider was met with immediate resistance from Commissioner Nadia Anderson, who suggested the reversal was a reaction to “online hate groups” and “reactionary pressure,” rather than new information.

Photo by Dana O'Connor Commissioner Nadia Anderson strongly opposed reconsidering the legal fees policy.

Anderson, who is currently facing a lawsuit challenging her residency, showed many social media posts and text messages directed at Velazquez. One message Anderson read into the record attacked Velazquez for “selling her soul to the devil” by supporting Anderson, while also attacking her relationship with Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore.

Moore and City Commissioner Nick Nesta are running against incumbent Bryan Nelson for mayor in an election now less than five weeks away.

“Changing the vote should be grounded in new information, not [reactionary] pressure,” Anderson said. “I respect that every commissioner has the right to reflect on their vote at the same time. Our responsibility is to make decisions based on facts, law and what is in the best interest of the entire community, not pressure from online hate groups. Leadership requires the courage to stand by informed decisions even when they’re unpopular.”

Velazquez defended her decision, noting that while she received “upsetting” and “angry” messages, her change of mind was based on conversations with long-term supporters and “regular, everyday people” who disagreed with the policy on principle.

The discussion took a sharp turn when Anderson accused Nesta of “conspiring” with residents to remove her from her commissioner seat via legal action.

Anderson presented emails from January 2024 involving Nesta and a local resident, Kelly Butcher, that appeared to show Nesta assisting in the drafting and formatting of a legal complaint against Anderson regarding her residency.

According to the transcript Anderson read, Nesta allegedly wrote, “Please do not share this doc with anyone or tell anyone that I assisted you in this effort.”

“It is a shame that a sitting commissioner would conspire with the residents to try to draft a legal document to try to get someone removed,” Anderson said, labeling the behavior “cowardly” and lacking integrity.

Nesta, who remained largely silent during Anderson’s presentation, eventually seconded Velazquez’s motion to reconsider the legal fee resolution.

When Mayor Bryan Nelson called for the vote, only Velazquez and Nesta voted in favor of reconsidering the prepayment policy. The motion failed 3-2, leaving the current legal fee advancement policy in place.

Following the vote, Anderson urged the public to look at facts over social media narratives.

“True leadership is about, even if you’re the only one in the room standing by yourself, when something is right, that’s what you do,” she said.