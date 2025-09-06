Apopka plays tough first half, drops third straight to Dr. Phillips 

For one half of play, the Apopka Blue Darters looked like they might hang with the Dr. Phillips Panthers. But by the end of the night, it was all Panthers, who exploded for 31 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for a commanding 45-7 win on Friday.

Apopka’s defense opened with energy, forcing a quick punt on Dr. Phillips’ opening drive. But the Panthers settled in behind senior quarterback Camren West, who was the engine of the offense. He led a 47-yard drive capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to senior Zion Matthews.

West struck again on the next drive, guiding a 13-play, 72-yard series that ended with a contested 3-yard catch by junior Torrey Scott in the back of the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

The Blue Darters struggled to find rhythm offensively, going four-and-out on their first two drives and missing a field goal attempt after their deepest push into Panther territory. But Apopka’s defensive front refused to fold. A sack from junior linebacker La’Melle Griffin and several key stops forced consecutive turnovers on downs, keeping the Blue Darters within striking distance.

Momentum finally swung Apopka’s way on the final play of the half. After backup QB Hunter McNenny checked in, he flipped what looked like a quick screen to starter TJ Frazier, who pulled up and launched a deep ball. Nyzier Collington hauled it in for a 45-yard touchdown—Apopka’s first score of the season—trimming the deficit to 14-7 at the break.

The trick play shocked both sides, as it was the loudest the stadium was all night. But despite the brief momentum shifter heading into the locker room, the second half belonged entirely to Dr. Phillips.

The Panthers blitzed relentlessly, sacking Apopka’s quarterbacks three straight plays after halftime, the third of which forced a fumbled that was recovered by Dr. Phillips.

West connected with Xayvion Mincey on a diving 25-yard touchdown, and after a muffed kickoff return, he tossed his fourth TD of the night to extend the lead to 28-7 just minutes into the third quarter.

From there, the route was on. A 33-yard field goal pushed the margin to 31-7. Senior Omarri Wright barreled through defenders for a late touchdown run, and reserve sophomore quarterback Tien Williams capped the scoring with a 9-yard fade to Jayden Donaldson to seal the 45-7 final and a running clock.

Dr. Phillips spread the wealth offensively, finishing with 314 total yards and six different players finding the end zone. West was sharp, completing 15 of 21 passes for 139 yards and four touchdowns. Matthews added 61 rushing yards to complement his receiving score, while Scott, Ervin, and Donaldson each caught at least three passes for a touchdown.

The defense chipped in seven total sacks and limited Apopka to just 145 yards of offense, including just three first downs.

Frazier accounted for nearly all of Apopka’s production, throwing for 102 yards and the trick-play touchdown to Collington while also rushing for 15. Collington finished with four grabs for 69 yards and the lone score, but beyond their late-first-half spark, the Blue Darters never regained momentum.

With the victory, Dr. Phillips improves to 2-1, while Apopka falls to 0-3. The Blue Darters will stay on the road next week, traveling to Ocala for a 7 p.m. Friday game against West Port.