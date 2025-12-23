Apopka pageant queen concludes her reign

Apopka resident Labrittney “Be” Edwards, crowned Ms. Florida Petite in March, will finish her pageant queen reign at the end of the year.

“This was my first pageant that I participated in in March with Florida Petite,” Edwards said. “Before that, I had no idea about pageantry, never entered any pageants. Just always wanted to as a kid but couldn’t afford it.”

Florida Petite crowns winners in five categories every March: Teen, Miss, Ms., Mrs. and Elite. Candidates, all 5’6” or less, participate in a swimsuit competition, an evening gown competition, a judge interview and an on-stage question. Edwards won in the “Ms.” category, which is open to unmarried women 18 years or older.

“Joining a pageant will really be a confidence builder,” Edwards said. “It’s that confidence builder you really need. I went from being the quietest person in the room who can now speak in front of a group of people with no problems, without stuttering or uttering a word at all.”

Each Petite candidate also chooses a personal platform, or a cause to champion in the community. Edwards built hers around animal welfare, titling her platform “Glamour with a Cause: Uniting for Animal Awareness.” As a result, she volunteers at the Florida Aquarium, animal shelters and the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive. She also hopes to hold a fundraiser at a pet park and donate the proceeds to a local animal shelter.

Courtesy of Be Edwards Be Edwards builds birdhouses at Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive.

“I’ve just been an animal person my entire life,” Edwards said. “I just wanted to make sure that I can be a voice for those that are unheard.”

Edwards said her main job is that of a stay-at-home mom to her 9-year-old son. She said her Ms. Florida title has given her the resilience necessary to push through as a single mom. Edwards has also used the title to find employment.

“I took it upon myself to use my crown to make money,” Edwards said. “I started to go and speak at certain events. I also was paid to judge national pageants and state pageants.”

Edwards said she moved to Apopka from Texas to receive flight training at Orlando Apopka Airport through D&J Aviation. Her great uncle, who served as a captain with the famed Tuskegee Airmen — the first African American military pilots in the U.S. armed forces — inspired her to pursue her dream of getting her commercial license and becoming a cargo pilot.

“I like to be the one who transports the puppies that need to come or transport your Christmas gifts that you need to get here in time,” Edwards said.

Although she is proud of her Texan roots — particularly its culture of hospitality — Edwards said she does not want to leave Apopka, since she appreciates the down-to-earth personality of the community.

“When we first moved in the Maude Helen community, there’s a lot of military in the Maude Helen community — and I really, really respect the military a lot — and they were all very welcoming,” Edwards said. “My next door neighbor — he came over and welcomed us the first day when we were getting things out of the car.”

After she passes on her crown to the next Ms. Florida Petite in March, Edwards will participate in the Miss Bikini competition in May in Miami.

“It’s not just about beauty,” Edwards said. “It’s not just about your body. It’s really about your stature.”