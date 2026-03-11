Apopka outlasts Wekiva 12-6 in overtime thriller 

A cross-town rivalry between Apopka and Wekiva at Mustang field ended in a thrilling, 12-6 overtime win for the Blue Darters girls flag football team.

Apopka struck early with a defensive touchdown, held off several Mustang drives, and sealed the win with a final defensive stand in overtime to improve to 3-5 on the season.

Mikayla Wiggins takes off up the right sideline after her interception to open the game with 6 for the Darters

Apopka head coach Tanisha Wilson said the team’s preparation and mindset played a key role in the outcome.

“The girls came out and they played with grit. They were fired up and played with heart,” Wilson said. “We’ve been working on a lot of things as we rebuilt this season. We’re just building confidence. We had a little heart to heart yesterday as a team, learning our roles better. They practiced hard, and I could just see it all happening on the field tonight.”

Apopka took control on Wekiva’s opening drive.

After the Mustangs completed a 10-yard pass to Makayla Bell, Blue Darter defender Mikayla Wiggins hawked a pass near the 35-yard line. Wiggins snared the ball for an interception and raced up the sideline for a touchdown, giving Apopka an early 6-0 lead.

Vinnie Cammarano Kiamora Antrum scrambles to the right sideline and is met by Blue Darters Paola De Jesus and Paeton Oliphant

The score held for the rest of the first half as both defenses controlled the game.

After Wekiva went four-and-out on its next possession, Apopka drove into Mustang territory behind freshman quarterback Annabelle Martin. Martin completed a 10-yard pass to Genesis Morgan and later connected with Elyse Pringle in the red zone, but Wekiva’s defense held strong on fourth down.

Late in the second quarter, Wekiva showed signs of momentum behind senior quarterback Kiamora Antrum. A roughing-the-passer penalty moved the Mustangs near midfield, but Apopka’s defense responded when Lexie McLean recorded a sack and forced an incompletion on a trick play.

Vinnie Cammarano Camille Douglas reaches out to rip off the flags from Makayla Bell

Apopka took its 6-0 lead into halftime.

Antrum opened the half with a 10-yard completion to Bell that moved Wekiva into Apopka territory. McLean again disrupted the drive with a sack, and the Blue Darters forced a turnover on downs.

Later in the quarter, Apopka created another scoring opportunity. A tipped pass landed in the hands of Ciara Pitts, who returned the interception to the Wekiva 30-yard line. After a controversial flag, multiple penalties were assessed to Wekiva coach Alex Vazquez, removing him from the game.

The ball moved to the 5-yard line, but the Mustangs answered with a key play. On the first snap near the goal line, Apopka attempted a double pass. Mustang defender Ayonna Hunt intercepted the throw and returned it to the 30-yard line to stop the drive.

Annabelle Martin looks right and winds up her throw

Vinnie Cammarano Kimani Miller (2) and Ayonna Hunt (7) high five after Hunt’s huge interception and return

Wekiva finally broke through in the fourth quarter.

Antrum launched a deep pass down the left sideline that Bell caught for a big gain to the Apopka 25-yard line. After a scramble moved the ball closer, Antrum found Kimani Miller on the right side. Miller turned up the sideline and ran into the end zone for the tying touchdown.

The extra-point attempt failed, leaving the game tied 6-6.

Kimani Miller (2) celebrates her fourth quarter touchdown as Laura Sanz (10) rips off her flags

Apopka nearly answered with a late drive. Martin rolled left and completed two passes to Morgan, moving the ball to the Wekiva 35-yard line. The Blue Darters faced fourth down after a couple runs, and Wiggins came up just short of the first-down marker.

Wekiva had one final chance in regulation. After Paris Blackwood made a catch near midfield, Antrum scrambled for a 20-yard gain on the final play, but time expired.

The game moved to overtime, where each team received four downs from the 10-yard line.

Apopka had the ball first. After losing yardage on the first two plays, Camille Douglas caught a pass and ran to the 3-yard line. Wiggins then took the snap and ran left into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. The conversion attempt failed, giving Apopka a 12-6 lead.

Mikayla Wiggins scores the game-winning touchdown on the first drive in overtime

Wekiva’s overtime possession was quickly disrupted.

After a short gain, McLean blitzed and recorded a sack that pushed the Mustangs back. Her pressure forced an incompletion on the next play. On fourth down, Antrum was again pressured and threw toward the end zone, but the pass fell short of the intended receiver to end the game.

Apopka’s defense ultimately made the difference, while Mikayla Wiggins scored both an offensive and defensive touchdown to secure the win.

“The defense is phenomenal,” Wilson said. “Mikayla [Wiggins] and Elyse [Pringle]. They basically locked down Wekiva’s star receiver, and they played their roles. We explained to them their job at the start of the game, and they handled it well.”

Apopka’s Lexie McLean (15) blitzes and sacks the Mustang QB in overtime

Wilson added the offense is still developing with new players in key roles.

“Offensively, I have a whole new squad,” Wilson said. “I know everybody’s used to the powerhouse that is running the ball down, throwing it in the air. We have two QBs: Annabelle Martin is a freshman and Mikayla just decided she was gonna help out stepping up to play a big role on this team. We’re developing them both and making sure they’re learning how to read our own offense and the opposing defense.”

Apopka Blue Darters pose with an A after their victory against Wekiva, Mikayla Wiggins receives the GOAT Chain

Vinnie Cammarano Apopka and Wekiva shake hands postgame