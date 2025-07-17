Apopka Office Supply to close after 54 years 

Apopka Office Supply (AOS) will close its doors on Aug. 15, ending its 54-year run in the heart of Apopka.



AOS originally opened in 1971, almost a decade before the Ricketson family would purchase AOS, The Apopka Chief and The Planter. AOS operated alongside the newspapers for its entire existence.



“Apopka Office Supply has been a steady, helpful presence in the community for more than half a century,” said J.C. Derrick, publisher of The Apopka Chief. “The marketplace has changed a lot over the years, so we decided it made sense to end AOS operations as a separate entity and bring them under the Chief umbrella.”



Even after AOS closes, Chief staff will continue to provide light copying, scanning, notary and printing services, which comprise most of the current AOS business activity.



Until Aug. 15, remaining AOS inventory—including pens, sticky notes, greeting cards and other products—will be sold at 50% off list price.



“It’s like a combined going-out-of-business and back-to-school sale,” Derrick said. “We don’t have a lot of inventory left, but we’re happy to put what’s there to good use.”



When the Ricketsons purchased AOS 45 years ago, it was approximately triple its current size and had an entrance separate from that of the newspaper.



“It was an old building built in 1945-46 in two pieces,” AOS store manager Eileen Ricketson said. “The newspaper was on one side, and we were in the second part. Our address was 439 for the newspaper and 437 for the office supply store.”



In the 1980s and ’90s heyday of AOS, customers would arrive in a steady stream, Ricketson said. Two clerks would help behind the counter, while two salespeople would make phone calls and sales visits around town.



“We were always busy doing things that we needed to do on the inside, as well as being able to help people,” Ricketson said. “If we couldn’t help them, we tried to guide them to somebody that could.”



Ricketson’s tenure as store manager brought her several surprises. Just a few years after Ricketson started, her husband and former publisher John (J.R.) Ricketson returned from a luncheon and told her of a revolutionary new machine.



“When the fax machine was first introduced to the Rotary Club, J.R. came home talking about what was presented as part of their luncheon,” Ricketson said. “I can remember thinking, ‘There is just no way that you’re gonna hook it up and send it, and it’s going to transmit.’”



Ricketson also remembers when a salesperson from Boise Cascade showed staff a program he developed with the help of a now ever-present tool — the internet.

“He sat down at the machine one day and developed a way to put the customer list online in a program,” Ricketson said. “I don’t even remember anymore quite how that was done, but I do know he started out so that the list was going straight across the page kind of thing. And he set it up so that we could take the list that we were using and incorporate it.”

By the 2000s, however, the business started seeing fewer customers.

“Originally, AOS was a larger community supplier that had in-store customers and a healthy business delivery,” Ricketson said. “As the larger wholesalers were able to buy the smaller wholesalers, the marketplace changed. It became easier and easier for the local business clientele to receive needed supplies at a lower cost.”



Fewer customers also meant AOS did not need such a large space. After selling its property to Wawa (449 W. Main St.), the Chief and AOS moved to its present location (400 N. Park Ave.) on Sept. 16, 2012. By that time, AOS was facing other competitors — online shopping.

“Being able to order and get it delivered has become more important than going out and being in the marketplace,” Ricketson said. “You can get whatever you want, and it’s delivered to you in a day.”



As AOS employees left, the store no longer needed to replace them. AOS now has no full-time employees, with staff from the Chief helping the customers that do come in with copying, faxing and more.



“The young people do not need it,” she said. “That’s the biggest difference — the marketplace keeps changing.”



Even after the Chief changed ownership in February, Ricketson has stayed for the love of her job. A few customers walk in every week, asking to see the lady who always helps them, and they chat about days gone by.

Although Ricketson credits God for the gift of adapting well and quickly, her decision to leave has not been an easy one.



“I loved my regulars, and they loved me,” Ricketson said. “I liked what I did, so when you no longer are needed, either you retire or the marketplace retires. So that’s basically where we are. It’s time to go.”



Derrick said he wishes Ricketson well as she chooses to embark on her next stage of life.

“Eileen is and always will be an Apopka treasure,” Derrick said. “As we close the book on AOS as a standalone entity, I’m reminded of a Dr. Seuss quote: ‘Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.’ ”