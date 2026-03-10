Our Sales Department is Open New Year's Day 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Apopka nonprofit hosts human trafficking awareness breakfast

Sarah Merly

March 10, 2026 | 9:39 am
From left to right: Chad Pitt with MAGIC 107.7, Piros Pazaurek, Shannon Fraser and Jill Bolander Cohen pose for the camera.
Key Points

  • The Lifeboat Project hosted its sixth annual Making Waves Breakfast Benefit on March 4 in Maitland with over 100 attendees.
  • Survivor Melissa Morrow shared her story publicly for the first time as the event's special guest speaker.
  • A panel at the event discussed human trafficking case management and the role of AI in addressing human trafficking.

The Lifeboat Project, an Apopka nonprofit supporting survivors of human trafficking, recently hosted its annual Making Waves Breakfast Benefit in Maitland. 

“It was, I think, our sixth annual Making Waves event, which has been a luncheon and a breakfast,” said Lifeboat Project treasurer Gary Cohen in a Monday Instagram reel. “It was outstanding to bring a lot of the community together, and it was multifaceted.” 

According to a press release, the March 4 breakfast drew more than 100 dignitaries, partners and more. Melissa Morrow served as the event’s special guest speaker and publicly shared her story of survival for the first time.  

“It was very empowering,” Morrow said in the Instagram reel. “It was really an amazing, surreal experience to be talking about it and to have people want to hear it. For so many years, I kept it hidden and kept it inside.” 

The event also featured a panel, which discussed human trafficking case management and its relationship with AI. 

According to The Lifeboat Project website, Florida has the third-largest number of human trafficking cases in the U.S.

Author

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C. In her spare time, Sarah loves watching rom-coms, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

