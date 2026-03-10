Apopka nonprofit hosts human trafficking awareness breakfast

The Lifeboat Project, an Apopka nonprofit supporting survivors of human trafficking, recently hosted its annual Making Waves Breakfast Benefit in Maitland.

“It was, I think, our sixth annual Making Waves event, which has been a luncheon and a breakfast,” said Lifeboat Project treasurer Gary Cohen in a Monday Instagram reel. “It was outstanding to bring a lot of the community together, and it was multifaceted.”

According to a press release, the March 4 breakfast drew more than 100 dignitaries, partners and more. Melissa Morrow served as the event’s special guest speaker and publicly shared her story of survival for the first time.

“It was very empowering,” Morrow said in the Instagram reel. “It was really an amazing, surreal experience to be talking about it and to have people want to hear it. For so many years, I kept it hidden and kept it inside.”

The event also featured a panel, which discussed human trafficking case management and its relationship with AI.

According to The Lifeboat Project website, Florida has the third-largest number of human trafficking cases in the U.S.