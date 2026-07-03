Apopka native graduates magna cum laude from Harvard Law 

Apopka native James A. Morrison II graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School on May 28.

A 2017 graduate of Wekiva High School, Morrison earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and international studies from Johns Hopkins University in 2021 before attending Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass.

While at Harvard, he served as president of the Harvard Plaintiffs’ Law Association and the Tenant Advocacy Project, worked in the Consumer Protection Clinic, and was an editor of the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review. He also received the 2026 Frank S. Righeimer Jr. Student Prize for Citizenship in recognition of his leadership and service.

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Morrison will move to New York City to join Hausfeld LLP, a plaintiffs’ law firm specializing in antitrust, environmental and human rights litigation.