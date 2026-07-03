Our Sales Department is Open New Year's Day 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Service & Parts Will be Closed January 1st
It's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PMIt's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PM

X

Get Our Weekly Newsletter

Local news delivered right to your inbox

Subscription Form

Become a Member!

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this work possible.


Apopka native graduates magna cum laude from Harvard Law 

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

July 3, 2026 | 9:30 am
Set as preferred Google News Source
James A. Morrison II
James A. Morrison II

Courtesy photo

Key Points

  • James A. Morrison II, an Apopka native, graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School on May 28, 2026.
  • Morrison led multiple Harvard organizations and received the 2026 Frank S. Righeimer Jr. Student Prize for Citizenship.
  • He will join Hausfeld LLP in New York City, a law firm focused on antitrust, environmental, and human rights litigation.

Apopka native James A. Morrison II graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School on May 28. 

A 2017 graduate of Wekiva High School, Morrison earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and international studies from Johns Hopkins University in 2021 before attending Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass. 

While at Harvard, he served as president of the Harvard Plaintiffs’ Law Association and the Tenant Advocacy Project, worked in the Consumer Protection Clinic, and was an editor of the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review. He also received the 2026 Frank S. Righeimer Jr. Student Prize for Citizenship in recognition of his leadership and service. 

Become A Member

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible.

See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

Morrison will move to New York City to join Hausfeld LLP, a plaintiffs’ law firm specializing in antitrust, environmental and human rights litigation. 

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Suggested Articles

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted




By continuing to use this site you agree to our use of cookies.